https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/russian-president-congratulates-paratroopers-on-airborne-forces-day-1112342211.html
Russian President Congratulates Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Russian President Congratulates Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the troops on Airborne Forces Day, stressing that the paratroopers taking part in the special military operation proudly carry on the martial traditions of many generations, and expressed confidence that they will never fail.
2023-08-02T11:42+0000
2023-08-02T11:42+0000
2023-08-02T11:42+0000
russia
russia’s airborne forces (vdv)
russian armed forces
vladimir putin
paratroopers
paratroopers’ day
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a39b04a3f4b0ad421287e0385be4938.jpg
"Dear comrades! I congratulate you on the occasion of Airborne Forces Day. Today, the paratroopers participating in the special military operation honorably carry on their martial and patriotic traditions. They perform their duties with honor, showing courage and bravery, strength of mind and unwavering determination, standing shoulder to shoulder with their comrades in defense of Russia. I am convinced that you will never fail and will steadfastly protect the national interests of our state," Putin said in his message. The Russian President noted that many generations of soldiers and officers of the airborne troops have inscribed unforgettable pages in the heroic chronicles of the Russian Armed Forces, "always honorably fulfilling their duty, sacredly preserving loyalty to their oath and combat brotherhood."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112341972_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53744eee5a5d2e7a97e856ab3e1b3fa0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's airborne forces, russia's paratroopers, airborne forces day, russian armed forces, russian army, russian forces, russian troops, paratroopers' day, who are russian paratroopers
russia's airborne forces, russia's paratroopers, airborne forces day, russian armed forces, russian army, russian forces, russian troops, paratroopers' day, who are russian paratroopers
Russian President Congratulates Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the airborne troops on Airborne Forces Day, stressing that the paratroopers taking part in the special military operation proudly carry on the martial traditions of many generations, and expressed confidence that they will never fail.
"Dear comrades! I congratulate you on the occasion of Airborne Forces Day. Today, the paratroopers participating in the special military operation honorably carry on their martial and patriotic traditions. They perform their duties with honor, showing courage and bravery, strength of mind and unwavering determination, standing shoulder to shoulder with their comrades in defense of Russia. I am convinced that you will never fail and will steadfastly protect the national interests
of our state," Putin said in his message.
The Russian President noted that many generations of soldiers and officers of the airborne troops have inscribed unforgettable pages in the heroic chronicles of the Russian Armed Forces, "always honorably fulfilling their duty, sacredly preserving loyalty to their oath and combat brotherhood."