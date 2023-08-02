https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/us-instigates-fabricated-crises-to-prolong-military-presence-in-syria---iran-1112354735.html

US Instigates 'Fabricated Crises' to Prolong Military Presence in Syria - Iran

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary has asserted that the United States is fomenting "fabricated" catastrophes on Syrian soil to advance its unlawful military stay in the Arab nation.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary has asserted that the United States is fomenting "fabricated" catastrophes on Syrian soil to advance its unlawful military stay in the Arab nation.In a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Ali Akbar Ahmadian touched on the recent developments in Syria and West Asia on Tuesday.Addressing the recent bomb blast around the Sayeda Zeinab shrine in Damascus on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least six people and wounding 23 others, Ahmadian conveyed concerns over the growing threat of terrorist organizations backed by the US regime and their allies attempting to regain a foothold in Syria.The SNSC chief stressed the West has a comprehensive strategy against Syria, not only supporting terrorist acts by groups like Daesh* and al-Nusra Front* but also heaping political pressure and economic sanctions.The top Iranian security officer credited the resilience of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian government, and the people, as well as the support from the resistance front for effectively countering the schemes of Western think tanks.He further commended Syria's latest diplomatic outreach to some Gulf Cooperation Council members as a crucial move in resolving differences among Muslim nations and creating opportunities to minimize foreign involvement.The head of the SNSC emphasized the need for bolstering the Iran-Syria partnership in political, security and economic fields. Mekdad condemned US troops' illegal occupation of Syrian territory, stating it undermines the nation's sovereignty and accused the US of supporting terrorist cells to hinder the nation's stability.From 2014, the US stationed its military forces in Syria without the Syrian government's consent or a UN command. Washington claimed their mission was to fight against Daesh - a pretext for unbridled meddlesomeness and militaristic expansion in the Middle East region. Although Damascus and its allies managed to defeat Daesh in late 2019, US forces remain in Syria, justifying their illegal occupation by guarding the oilfields from being controlled by Daesh militants.Damascus has contended that the real motive behind the deployment is to exploit Syria's natural resources, especially its oil wealth; in fact, former US President Donald Trump admitted on multiple occasions that the US had a presence in Syria for the sake of its oil.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and al-Nusra front are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states.

