https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/gaetz-urges-congress-to-demand-interview-with-special-counsel-after-trumps-third-indictment-1112360729.html
Gaetz Urges Congress to Demand Interview With Special Counsel After Trump's Third Indictment
Gaetz Urges Congress to Demand Interview With Special Counsel After Trump's Third Indictment
US Congress must demand an interview with Special Counsel Jack Smith following the release of an indictment charging former President Donald Trump with crimes linked to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
2023-08-03T03:49+0000
2023-08-03T03:49+0000
2023-08-03T03:49+0000
americas
donald trump
matt gaetz
jack smith
congress
special counsel
merrick garland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111035542_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f4eace266edbd62efdf9bf4527b9797.jpg
"The real question is: what will House Republicans do? First, House Republicans should immediately demand that Jack Smith present himself for a transcribed interview before the Judiciary Committee in the next 15 days," Gaetz told US media. Lawmakers should subpoena Smith if he refuses to comply with their request for an interview, and hold Smith in criminal contempt if he refuses to comply with it, Gaetz said. Congress should also be prepared to impeach US Attorney General Merrick Garland if he refuses to enforce the criminal contempt charge, Gaetz added. Earlier this week, a grand jury indicted Trump on four charges linked to his alleged role in efforts to overturn the US presidential election. Trump is set to make a court appearance on the matter Thursday. The charges come amid an investigation by lawmakers into potential weaponization of the US government and its justice system against political opponents. Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/thursday-showdown-what-to-expect-as-trump-heads-to-court-in-election-interference-case-1112359609.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111035542_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d5d43adde5064338c6c3601b69be7b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us congress, special counsel jack smith, former us president donald trump's indictment, third indictment, alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results
us congress, special counsel jack smith, former us president donald trump's indictment, third indictment, alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results
Gaetz Urges Congress to Demand Interview With Special Counsel After Trump's Third Indictment
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congress must demand an interview with Special Counsel Jack Smith following the release of an indictment charging former President Donald Trump with crimes linked to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a statement.
"The real question is: what will House Republicans do? First, House Republicans should immediately demand that Jack Smith present himself for a transcribed interview before the Judiciary Committee in the next 15 days," Gaetz told US media.
Lawmakers should subpoena Smith if he refuses to comply with their request for an interview, and hold Smith in criminal contempt if he refuses to comply with it, Gaetz said.
Congress should also be prepared to impeach US Attorney General Merrick Garland if he refuses to enforce the criminal contempt charge, Gaetz added.
Earlier this week, a grand jury indicted
Trump on four charges linked to his alleged role in efforts to overturn the US presidential election. Trump is set to make a court appearance on the matter Thursday.
The charges come amid an investigation by lawmakers into potential weaponization of the US government and its justice system against political opponents. Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against him.