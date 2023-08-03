https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/global-oil-gas-exploration-spending-rises-in-2023-but-discovered-volumes-falling---rystad-1112359312.html

Global Oil, Gas Exploration Spending Rises in 2023 But Discovered Volumes Falling - Rystad

Spending on conventional oil and gas exploration could exceed $50 billion this year, reaching the highest figure since 2019, but despite rising investment, the number of discovered fields is decreasing.

"Spending on conventional oil and gas exploration is growing and expected to top $50 billion this year, the highest since 2019, but operators are still waiting for the results they had hoped for," the company said in a statement.The statement added that companies discovered 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first half of 2023, which is 42% lower than during the same period last year. In particular, 55 fields were discovered, compared to 80 in the first six months of 2022. At the same time, exploration companies seeking to capitalize on increased demand for fossil fuels and find additional oil and gas resources are prioritizing high-risk and costly offshore developments, the statement read. Six major oil and gas companies - ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni and Chevron - are expected to spend about $7 billion on exploration in 2023, up about 10% compared to 2022, the statement said.

