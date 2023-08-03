https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/human-remains-aircraft-debris-found-amid-search-for-crashed-australian-helicopter-1112378796.html

Human Remains, Aircraft Debris Found Amid Search for Crashed Australian Helicopter

Human Remains, Aircraft Debris Found Amid Search for Crashed Australian Helicopter

The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter was participating in the Talisman Sabre exercise, a biennial event involving 13 nations and over 30,000 military personnel.

2023-08-03T23:09+0000

2023-08-03T23:09+0000

2023-08-03T23:09+0000

military

australia

military exercise

joint military exercises

military exercises

helicopter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112377561_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_424f6e45977a3db47da965d704bac92f.jpg

Officials involved in an ongoing investigation into the crash of an Australian military helicopter recently recovered human remains and pinpointed parts of the aircraft's cockpit, marking significant progress in the case.The new findings were discovered on Wednesday by an underwater drone at a depth of 131 feet, nearly a week after four air crew members were declared missing following the crash, which took place during a joint military exercise with the US off the northeast Australian coastline.Army Lt.-Gen. Greg Bilton, overseeing the operation, stated the debris field points to a catastrophic and high-impact crash with the ocean surface.The primary focus of the operation has been on recovering the black box flight data recorder, which is crucial in understanding the circumstances leading to the crash. The device contains vital flight data and cockpit voice recordings that could shed light on the cause of the incident.Bilton indicated that the prior to the crash communications appeared to be "normal." The official additionally explained that the Australian navy will dispatch specialized equipment to recover both the remains and debris from the wreck.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/four-crew-members-missing-after-australian-chopper-crashes-amid-joint-us-military-drills--1112234865.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

joint military talisman sabre exercise, talisman sabre who participated, mrh-90 taipan helicopter, mrh-90 taipan helicopter crash, mrh-90 taipan incidents, will australia replace mrh-90 taipan helicopter, will australia dispose mrh-90 taipan, what happened during talisman sabre, military exercises incidents, military exercises accidents, mrh-90 taipan black box