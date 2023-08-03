International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/ireland-will-not-follow-sweden-and-finlands-route-to-nato-1112364426.html
Ireland Will Not Follow Sweden and Finland's Route to NATO
Ireland Will Not Follow Sweden and Finland's Route to NATO
Ireland has no intention of abandoning its neutrality and joining NATO the way Finland and Sweden sought, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.
2023-08-03T08:27+0000
2023-08-03T08:27+0000
military
nato
sweden
finland
ireland
leo varadkar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg
Ireland has no intention of abandoning its neutrality and joining NATO the way Finland and Sweden sought, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.Varadakar said that Ireland's role in any conflict, including in Ukraine, is limited to supplying only non-lethal equipment and humanitarian aid. The newspaper noted that Ireland's neutrality is backed by its relative distance from continental Europe and history as a British colony. Despite that neutrality, Vardakar said that partners from the European Union appreciated contributions that Ireland was making to their Ukraine aid efforts. Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkey.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/sweden-to-contribute-to-natos-11bln-deep-tech-fund-after-accession-1112328017.html
sweden
finland
ireland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a45cd8af2cf3ed8beed15945dc12c13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden and finland, nato, irish prime minister leo varadkar
sweden and finland, nato, irish prime minister leo varadkar

Ireland Will Not Follow Sweden and Finland's Route to NATO

08:27 GMT 03.08.2023
© Jean-Christophe VerhaegenThis April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Discussions of Ireland possibly joining NATO were sparked by an alleged sighting of Russian ships close to Ireland's north-west and south-west coastline in March. Some view the security consultations that followed the incident as an attempt to push Ireland into the alliance.
Ireland has no intention of abandoning its neutrality and joining NATO the way Finland and Sweden sought, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.
"[Ireland is] never going to be a significant military power, is never going to be a huge asset to NATO, if we ever were to join it," the prime minister told media.
Varadakar said that Ireland's role in any conflict, including in Ukraine, is limited to supplying only non-lethal equipment and humanitarian aid.
The newspaper noted that Ireland's neutrality is backed by its relative distance from continental Europe and history as a British colony. Despite that neutrality, Vardakar said that partners from the European Union appreciated contributions that Ireland was making to their Ukraine aid efforts.
"No country in western Europe, on a per-capita basis, has accepted as many [Ukrainian] refugees as we have," the prime minister said.
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
Military
Sweden to Contribute to NATO's $1.1Bln Deep Tech Fund After Accession
1 August, 17:23 GMT
Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkey.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала