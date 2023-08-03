https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/ireland-will-not-follow-sweden-and-finlands-route-to-nato-1112364426.html

Ireland Will Not Follow Sweden and Finland's Route to NATO

Ireland Will Not Follow Sweden and Finland's Route to NATO

Ireland has no intention of abandoning its neutrality and joining NATO the way Finland and Sweden sought, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

2023-08-03T08:27+0000

2023-08-03T08:27+0000

2023-08-03T08:27+0000

military

nato

sweden

finland

ireland

leo varadkar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg

Ireland has no intention of abandoning its neutrality and joining NATO the way Finland and Sweden sought, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.Varadakar said that Ireland's role in any conflict, including in Ukraine, is limited to supplying only non-lethal equipment and humanitarian aid. The newspaper noted that Ireland's neutrality is backed by its relative distance from continental Europe and history as a British colony. Despite that neutrality, Vardakar said that partners from the European Union appreciated contributions that Ireland was making to their Ukraine aid efforts. Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkey.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/sweden-to-contribute-to-natos-11bln-deep-tech-fund-after-accession-1112328017.html

sweden

finland

ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden and finland, nato, irish prime minister leo varadkar