https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/kremlin-aware-of-kievs-involvement-in-crimean-bridge-attacks-1112364920.html
Kremlin Aware of Kiev's Involvement in Crimean Bridge Attacks
Kremlin Aware of Kiev's Involvement in Crimean Bridge Attacks
Russia has always been aware of Kiev's involvement in the attacks on the Crimean bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commeniting on statements by Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
2023-08-03T09:17+0000
2023-08-03T09:17+0000
2023-08-03T09:17+0000
russia
ukrainian security service (sbu)
ukraine
russia
kremlin
crimean bridge terror attacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941479_0:8:1461:829_1920x0_80_0_0_0aa437ed5c69cad3a61cf0103d376d37.jpg
Danilov said earlier that the Ukrainian Security Service had been involved in the two attacks on the bridge that took place last fall and on July 17. Early on July 17, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with two drone boats. Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the "Act of Terrorism" article. The blast damaged the highway section of the bridge. A girl was injured, and her parents died. Train traffic on the bridge was restored on the same day, vehicle traffic in reverse mode only along the extreme right lane in the Taman-Kerch direction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/tankers-suspected-in-crimean-bridge-drone-attack-linked-to-mediterranean-ports-1112006903.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941479_171:0:1288:838_1920x0_80_0_0_347a65d5b80cc0bcd7c58adaffa699d7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crimean bridge attacks, ukraine’s national security and defense council, crimean bridge
crimean bridge attacks, ukraine’s national security and defense council, crimean bridge
Kremlin Aware of Kiev's Involvement in Crimean Bridge Attacks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has always been aware of Kiev's involvement in the attacks on the Crimean bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on statements by Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
Danilov said earlier that the Ukrainian Security Service had been involved in the two attacks
on the bridge that took place last fall and on July 17.
"We spoke about it after the first time and after the second one. Actually, we have this information, we knew it. That is why it is another confirmation, yes," Peskov said, commenting on Danilov's statement.
Early on July 17, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge
with two drone boats. Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the "Act of Terrorism" article. The blast damaged the highway section of the bridge. A girl was injured, and her parents died. Train traffic on the bridge was restored on the same day, vehicle traffic in reverse mode only along the extreme right lane in the Taman-Kerch direction.