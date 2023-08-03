International
Kremlin Aware of Kiev's Involvement in Crimean Bridge Attacks
Russia has always been aware of Kiev's involvement in the attacks on the Crimean bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commeniting on statements by Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
Danilov said earlier that the Ukrainian Security Service had been involved in the two attacks on the bridge that took place last fall and on July 17. Early on July 17, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with two drone boats. Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the "Act of Terrorism" article. The blast damaged the highway section of the bridge. A girl was injured, and her parents died. Train traffic on the bridge was restored on the same day, vehicle traffic in reverse mode only along the extreme right lane in the Taman-Kerch direction.
09:17 GMT 03.08.2023
Situation near the Crimean Bridge after attack overnight on July 17.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has always been aware of Kiev's involvement in the attacks on the Crimean bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on statements by Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
Danilov said earlier that the Ukrainian Security Service had been involved in the two attacks on the bridge that took place last fall and on July 17.
"We spoke about it after the first time and after the second one. Actually, we have this information, we knew it. That is why it is another confirmation, yes," Peskov said, commenting on Danilov's statement.
Early on July 17, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with two drone boats. Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the "Act of Terrorism" article. The blast damaged the highway section of the bridge. A girl was injured, and her parents died. Train traffic on the bridge was restored on the same day, vehicle traffic in reverse mode only along the extreme right lane in the Taman-Kerch direction.
