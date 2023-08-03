https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/more-charges-for-trump-ecowas-meets-on-niger-coup-us-reveals-plans-if-zelensky-is-assassinated-1112359156.html

More Charges For Trump; ECOWAS Meets on Niger Coup; US Reveals Plans if Zelensky Is Assassinated

More Charges For Trump; ECOWAS Meets on Niger Coup; US Reveals Plans if Zelensky Is Assassinated

A Politico article regarding the assassination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has observers wondering if the neocons are considering an unthinkable option to end his leadership.

2023-08-03T04:04+0000

2023-08-03T04:04+0000

2023-08-03T12:03+0000

the critical hour

radio

iran

taiwan

australia

burkina faso

niger

donald trump

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112358999_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2b7ad104e31116946f3590b7879cd416.png

More Charges For Trump; ECOWAS Meets on Niger Coup; US Reveals Plans if Zelensky is Assassinate A Politico article regarding the assassination of Ukrainian President Vlodomor Zelensky has observers wondering if the neocons are considering an unthinkable option to end his leadership.

Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The White House searches for more ammunition for Ukraine as the border between Belarus and Poland heats up.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss domestic legal issues. More charges are preferred for Donald Trump as the Bidengate scandal becomes impossible to ignore.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Bidengate. The Biden Burisma bribery allegations have aligned to a point where the storyline is easy to both understand and prosecute. Will the Garland DOJ ignore the overwhelming evidence of corruption?Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Africa. ECOWAS chiefs of staff are meeting as Western imperialists attempt to push the region into all-out war.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has deployed ships with long-range missiles, and the US is pushing the human rights trope against Afghanistan.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the global fight against imperialism. African leaders push back against Western imperialism. Also, Latin American leaders celebrate the legacy of Hugo Chavez as they continue their struggle for freedom.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine, independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Asia. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Ukraine made a huge mistake by slamming Warsaw's envoy over remarks from a high-level presidential staffer, who suggested Kiev should be more grateful for the vast sums of foreign aid it has received.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Dan discusses Patrick Lawrence's article, "The Mess the Democrats Made," which analyzes President Biden and the state of the Democratic party as the next election cycle draws near.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

iran

taiwan

australia

burkina faso

niger

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, the assassination of zelensky, border between belarus and poland, bidengate scandal, burisma bribery allegations