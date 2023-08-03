International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/over-65-of-uk-citizens-disapprove-of-conservatives-work-in-tackling-top-issues-1112360358.html
Over 65% of UK Citizens Disapprove of Conservatives' Work in Tackling Top Issues
Over 65% of UK Citizens Disapprove of Conservatives' Work in Tackling Top Issues
Two-thirds of UK citizens have disapproved of the Conservative Party's work in managing the country's topical issues, while only 14% of respondents supported the party's policies, a YouGov weekly tracker showed on Wednesday.
2023-08-03T03:03+0000
2023-08-03T03:03+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
uk conservative party
polling
labour party
yougov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_0:13:2428:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_0105edde3a5842182bdfb11be7718af9.jpg
The survey showed that fewer than half (44%) of the Conservative Party's 2019 voters considered them to be "the best party" to fix the UK economy, while one in 11 (9%) said the Labour Party was the most suitable for tackling the economic issues. The majority of UK citizens said the government was "doing a bad job on most issues" when asked about specific problems. The way the authorities have been handling the environmental issues received its lowest rating (-37) since the beginning of tracking in mid-2019. On all the other issues listed, including terrorism, defense, unemployment rate, education, the UK's exit from the European Union, welfare benefits and taxation, the government scored lower than -70, the poll showed. The Conservative party's tackling of immigration issues was estimated at -86. Meanwhile, 28% of those sampled who considered the country's economy one of the topical issues said that the Labour Party would be "the best party for the challenge" and 21% expressed belief that it would be the Conservatives, YouGov said. The poll was conducted from July 24-31 among 1,751 UK citizens. The margin of error is not specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/uk-by-elections-how-did-tories-liberal-dems--labour-fare-1112024497.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_288:0:2141:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_73353b1d7848cd5cb8b44ee9de0f7037.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk citizens, polling, conservative party's work,
uk citizens, polling, conservative party's work,

Over 65% of UK Citizens Disapprove of Conservatives' Work in Tackling Top Issues

03:03 GMT 03.08.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunhama British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two-thirds of UK citizens (66%) have disapproved of the Conservative Party's work in managing the country's topical issues, while only 14% of respondents have supported the party's policies, a YouGov weekly tracker showed on Wednesday.
The survey showed that fewer than half (44%) of the Conservative Party's 2019 voters considered them to be "the best party" to fix the UK economy, while one in 11 (9%) said the Labour Party was the most suitable for tackling the economic issues.
The majority of UK citizens said the government was "doing a bad job on most issues" when asked about specific problems. The way the authorities have been handling the environmental issues received its lowest rating (-37) since the beginning of tracking in mid-2019.
On all the other issues listed, including terrorism, defense, unemployment rate, education, the UK's exit from the European Union, welfare benefits and taxation, the government scored lower than -70, the poll showed. The Conservative party's tackling of immigration issues was estimated at -86.
FILE - People queue at the entrance of a polling station in London, on May 6, 2021. Britain’s electoral watchdog said Friday, June 23, 2023 that about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month’s local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification.The Electoral Commission said 0.25% of people who went to polling stations were unable to cast ballots because they didn’t have the right ID, and “significantly more” than that likely did not show up at all. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
Sputnik Explains
UK By-Elections: How Did Tories, Liberal Dems & Labour Fare?
21 July, 04:19 GMT
Meanwhile, 28% of those sampled who considered the country's economy one of the topical issues said that the Labour Party would be "the best party for the challenge" and 21% expressed belief that it would be the Conservatives, YouGov said.
The poll was conducted from July 24-31 among 1,751 UK citizens. The margin of error is not specified.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала