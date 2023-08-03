https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/over-65-of-uk-citizens-disapprove-of-conservatives-work-in-tackling-top-issues-1112360358.html

Over 65% of UK Citizens Disapprove of Conservatives' Work in Tackling Top Issues

Two-thirds of UK citizens have disapproved of the Conservative Party's work in managing the country's topical issues, while only 14% of respondents supported the party's policies, a YouGov weekly tracker showed on Wednesday.

The survey showed that fewer than half (44%) of the Conservative Party's 2019 voters considered them to be "the best party" to fix the UK economy, while one in 11 (9%) said the Labour Party was the most suitable for tackling the economic issues. The majority of UK citizens said the government was "doing a bad job on most issues" when asked about specific problems. The way the authorities have been handling the environmental issues received its lowest rating (-37) since the beginning of tracking in mid-2019. On all the other issues listed, including terrorism, defense, unemployment rate, education, the UK's exit from the European Union, welfare benefits and taxation, the government scored lower than -70, the poll showed. The Conservative party's tackling of immigration issues was estimated at -86. Meanwhile, 28% of those sampled who considered the country's economy one of the topical issues said that the Labour Party would be "the best party for the challenge" and 21% expressed belief that it would be the Conservatives, YouGov said. The poll was conducted from July 24-31 among 1,751 UK citizens. The margin of error is not specified.

