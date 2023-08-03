https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/russia-counterattacks-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-lost-up-to-380-soldiers-1112366475.html
Russia Counterattacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost up to 380 Soldiers
Russia Counterattacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost up to 380 Soldiers
The Russian forces have engaged in counterattacks in the Donetsk direction where the Ukrainian military lost up to 380 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-08-03T11:36+0000
2023-08-03T11:36+0000
2023-08-03T11:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
donetsk
lugansk people’s republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111891697_0:0:3002:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd5334cef2a1870c3a18ec10d2274e3.jpg
The Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Lyman directions, the ministry mentioned. In the Donetsk direction, Russia repelled eight Ukrainian attacks. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military lost up to 110 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction and up to 150 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction. "In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of [Russia’s] western grouping of forces carried out offensive operations on a wide front and took up more advantageous positions in the areas of the settlements of Olshanskoe, Pershotravnevoe in Kharkov Region and Kuzemevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/donbass-official-reports-dwindling-deliveries-of-western-military-equipment-to-ukraine-1112364201.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111891697_271:0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44d7db7cce7d8376c736c9c18d737264.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian forces, ukrainian military, russian defense ministry
russian forces, ukrainian military, russian defense ministry
Russia Counterattacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost up to 380 Soldiers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have engaged in counterattacks in the Donetsk direction where the Ukrainian military lost up to 380 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Lyman directions, the ministry mentioned. In the Donetsk direction
, Russia repelled eight Ukrainian attacks.
"After repelling the attacks, Russian troops counterattacked the retreating enemy and improved the position along the front line in the areas of the settlements of Berestovoe, Krasnogorovka and Marinka of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the past day, the enemy’s losses amounted to 380 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as the Rapira anti-tank gun," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev lost up to 175 soldiers, one tank and two M777 howitzers in the South Donetsk direction.
According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military lost up to 110 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction and up to 150 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction.
"In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of [Russia’s] western grouping of forces carried out offensive operations on a wide front and took up more advantageous positions in the areas of the settlements of Olshanskoe, Pershotravnevoe in Kharkov Region and Kuzemevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.