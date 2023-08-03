https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/russia-counterattacks-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-lost-up-to-380-soldiers-1112366475.html

Russia Counterattacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost up to 380 Soldiers

Russia Counterattacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost up to 380 Soldiers

The Russian forces have engaged in counterattacks in the Donetsk direction where the Ukrainian military lost up to 380 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-08-03T11:36+0000

2023-08-03T11:36+0000

2023-08-03T11:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

donetsk

lugansk people’s republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111891697_0:0:3002:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd5334cef2a1870c3a18ec10d2274e3.jpg

The Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Lyman directions, the ministry mentioned. In the Donetsk direction, Russia repelled eight Ukrainian attacks. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military lost up to 110 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction and up to 150 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction. "In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of [Russia’s] western grouping of forces carried out offensive operations on a wide front and took up more advantageous positions in the areas of the settlements of Olshanskoe, Pershotravnevoe in Kharkov Region and Kuzemevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/donbass-official-reports-dwindling-deliveries-of-western-military-equipment-to-ukraine-1112364201.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian military, russian defense ministry