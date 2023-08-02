International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 112 Times in Past Day
Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 112 Times in Past Day
Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 112 times over the past day, firing 421 rounds of ammunition, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 112 cases of fire by the Ukrainian armed units, with 421 rounds of various ammunition fired," the office said. Eight DPR localities were affected: Gorlovka, Svetlodarsk, Golmovsky, Panteleymonovka, Yasinovatsky District, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), Makeevka (Kirovsky, Chervonogvardeysky districts), and Dokuchayevsk.
Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 112 Times in Past Day

04:47 GMT 02.08.2023
Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 112 times over the past day, firing 421 rounds of ammunition, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 112 cases of fire by the Ukrainian armed units, with 421 rounds of various ammunition fired," the office said.
Eight DPR localities were affected: Gorlovka, Svetlodarsk, Golmovsky, Panteleymonovka, Yasinovatsky District, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), Makeevka (Kirovsky, Chervonogvardeysky districts), and Dokuchayevsk.
