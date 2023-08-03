https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/russias-invited-presence-in-syria-contrasts-with-us-occupation-1112370788.html

Russia's Invited Presence in Syria Contrasts With US Occupation

Russia's small-scale military intervention in Syria turned the tide of the war against Western-backed insurgents and Daesh*. Journalist Rick Sterling rejected US attempts to equate that mission to its own occupation the country.

The hostile US occupation of Syria's oil and gas fields is the polar opposite of Russia's military intervention to save the country from terrorist takeover.Independent journalist Rick Sterling told Sputnik that Russian forces "were invited by the Syrian government to help in their fight against ISIS* when it was at its peak in 2015, and they're continuing in that capacity."By contrast, the US is occupying bases far out in the southern and eastern deserts in a hostile stance towards President Bashar al-Assad's elected government.That theft began under the administration of former president Donald Trump, who explicitly said the US was there "for the oil" — and was later stymied in his attempts to withdraw troops. But it has continued unabated under Joe Biden's administration.Washington has supported the Kurdish separatist guerrillas in northeast Syria since the time of Barack Obama's presidency, the journalist noted.He argued that US forces were there to prevent trade between Syria and its allies Iraq and Iran to the east, as well as to "support a secessionist force and to take away the resources that rightfully belong to the Syrian government."Syria's airspace has recently been the site of at least 23 close encounters between Russian jet fighters and US remote attack drones, leading to accusations by both sides of "dangerous and unprofessional" behaviour."One big thing that's changed is the conflict in Ukraine and the the collapse of relations between the US and Russia," Sterling pointed out. "The US accuses Russia of violating the deconfliction agreement" and vice versa.The commentator drew parallels between the conflicts in Syria since 2011 and Ukraine since 2014, saying they were "connected in significant ways.""This has been much to the chagrin of the United States and the West, which evidently would would have preferred to see Syria become a failed state instead of the instead of the state that it is today, which is a secular state," he added. "It's a semi socialist state and it's an ally of Russia."For more incisive analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio show By Any Means Necessary.*Daesh/ISIS is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and internationally by UN security council resolutions

