https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/scientists-to-world-leaders-eliminate-your-nukes-before-they-eliminate-us-1112377918.html

Scientists to World Leaders: Eliminate Your Nukes 'Before They Eliminate Us'

Scientists to World Leaders: Eliminate Your Nukes 'Before They Eliminate Us'

More than 100 Medical Journals collaborated to release an editorial, calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons before a nuclear catastrophe occurs

2023-08-03T22:32+0000

2023-08-03T22:32+0000

2023-08-03T22:32+0000

world

bulletin of the atomic scientists

new england journal of medicine

lancet

russia

ukraine

china

europe

nuclear weapons

nuclear

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112378043_5:0:1456:816_1920x0_80_0_0_36edddf0d9d4d881dd8e4ff10c807ee6.png

More than 100 medical journals issued a joint call in a rare show of unity on Thursday, calling for the urgent elimination of nuclear weapons while calling the threat of nuclear catastrophe “great and growing.”The editorial, simultaneously published in major medical journals that typically compete for exclusives, including National Medical Journal, Lancet, JAMA, and New England Journal of Medicine, among others, calls on the “nuclear-armed states” to “eliminate their nuclear arsenals before they eliminate us.”The call comes during growing tensions between Russia, China and the West as well as multiple missile tests by North Korea.Titled “Reducing the Risks of Nuclear War,” the editorial warned that even “a ‘limited’ nuclear war involving only 250 of the 13,000 nuclear weapons in the world could kill 120 million people outright and cause global climate disruption leading to a nuclear famine, putting two billion people at risk.” It adds that a large-scale war between the United States and Russia “could kill 200 million people” shortly after it starts while ushering in a nuclear winter that could kill “5-6 billion people” and threaten humanity’s very existence.The editorial also contends that a limited nuclear confrontation could quickly escalate to full-blown nuclear war. The authors further urged nuclear-armed states to adopt a no-first-use policy, take their nuclear arsenals off of hair-trigger alert and for all nuclear-armed countries currently involved in conflicts to pledge “publicly and unequivocally” they will not utilize nuclear weapons in those conflicts.The authors also underscored that nuclear-armed countries must work towards a “definitive end” of the nuclear threat by supporting the “urgent commencement of negotiations” to “eliminate their nuclear weapons.”Last year, the review of the UN Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the bedrock of nuclear disarmament, failed to pass after the principal countries failed to reach an agreement.“[O]ur world is increasingly wracked by conflicts, and, most alarmingly, the ever growing prospect of the unthinkable nuclear war,” Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen said at the time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/report-us-s-korea-allegedly-planning-to-discuss-use-of-nukes-against-n-korea-1111843743.html

russia

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

nuclear war, what would happen in a nuclear war, how many nukes would it take to destroy the world, can humanity survive a nuclear war