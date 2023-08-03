International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/thai-prime-minister-election-postponed-until-after-courts-decision-1112365704.html
Thai Prime Minister Election Postponed Until After Court's Decision
Thai Prime Minister Election Postponed Until After Court's Decision
Another round of the election for next prime minister of Thailand, scheduled for August 4, was postponed and may take place in mid-August, Thai Parliament Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Thursday.
2023-08-03T10:38+0000
2023-08-03T10:39+0000
asia
thailand
elections
court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079936699_0:213:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_de507c41b224e93af57ad64abfbc817d.jpg
According to the speaker, the vote can take place only after the constitutional court rules on a appeal by Move Forward party against the rejection by parliament of renomination of its leader for prime minister. This means the election may take place on any date after August 16, he added. On July 13, Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of progressive Move Forward Party, did not receive a majority vote in parliament to become the prime minister. The politician said he would try to gather enough support before a second round of voting on July 19 but the election was canceled on that day as lawmakers argued that the renomination violated the constitution.
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079936699_125:0:1945:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_32b198b2cf86e972368793bb6701f6a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thai prime minister, next prime minister of thailand, wan muhamad noor matha
thai prime minister, next prime minister of thailand, wan muhamad noor matha

Thai Prime Minister Election Postponed Until After Court's Decision

10:38 GMT 03.08.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 03.08.2023)
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of ThailandSkyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Another round of the election for next prime minister of Thailand, scheduled for August 4, was postponed and may take place in mid-August, Thai Parliament Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Thursday.
According to the speaker, the vote can take place only after the constitutional court rules on a appeal by Move Forward party against the rejection by parliament of renomination of its leader for prime minister.
"The Constitutional Court accepted for a substantive consideration the ombudsman's petition and notified that the decision on the constitutionality of candidates' renomination will be announced on August 16," the speaker said at a briefing.
This means the election may take place on any date after August 16, he added.
On July 13, Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of progressive Move Forward Party, did not receive a majority vote in parliament to become the prime minister. The politician said he would try to gather enough support before a second round of voting on July 19 but the election was canceled on that day as lawmakers argued that the renomination violated the constitution.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала