Thai Prime Minister Election Postponed Until After Court's Decision

Another round of the election for next prime minister of Thailand, scheduled for August 4, was postponed and may take place in mid-August, Thai Parliament Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Thursday.

2023-08-03T10:38+0000

According to the speaker, the vote can take place only after the constitutional court rules on a appeal by Move Forward party against the rejection by parliament of renomination of its leader for prime minister. This means the election may take place on any date after August 16, he added. On July 13, Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of progressive Move Forward Party, did not receive a majority vote in parliament to become the prime minister. The politician said he would try to gather enough support before a second round of voting on July 19 but the election was canceled on that day as lawmakers argued that the renomination violated the constitution.

