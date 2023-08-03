International
Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea to Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/trump-enters-not-guilty-plea-to-four-criminal-charges-in-election-interference-case-1112376436.html
Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea to Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case
Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea to Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case
Former US President Donald Trump submitted not guilty pleas to all four criminal charges stemming from the third indictment tied to alleged efforts to overturn... 03.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-03T20:26+0000
2023-08-03T20:34+0000
americas
donald trump
donald trump's indictment
washington dc
court hearing
us
us election 2020
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112360504_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc0756b1e9cbef7f1f39d161c13d4e81.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump submitted not guilty pleas to all four criminal charges stemming from the third indictment tied to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.This latest indictment charges that the former President and six unnamed co-conspirators who have not yet been charged, worked to overturn election results in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by organizing a group of "fraudulent slates of electors" in those states.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
americas
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112360504_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b22d38f5013992a5ce353f11b2fdd7ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, donald trump's indictment, washington dc, court hearing, us, us election 2020
donald trump, donald trump's indictment, washington dc, court hearing, us, us election 2020

Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea to Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case

20:26 GMT 03.08.2023 (Updated: 20:34 GMT 03.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTelevision crews park outside federal court Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Washington. Former President Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States government and witness tampering.
Television crews park outside federal court Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Washington. Former President Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States government and witness tampering. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Former US President Donald Trump submitted not guilty pleas to all four criminal charges stemming from the third indictment tied to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
This latest indictment charges that the former President and six unnamed co-conspirators who have not yet been charged, worked to overturn election results in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by organizing a group of "fraudulent slates of electors" in those states.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала