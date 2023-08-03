https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/trump-enters-not-guilty-plea-to-four-criminal-charges-in-election-interference-case-1112376436.html

Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea to Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case

Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea to Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case

03.08.2023

Former US President Donald Trump submitted not guilty pleas to all four criminal charges stemming from the third indictment tied to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.This latest indictment charges that the former President and six unnamed co-conspirators who have not yet been charged, worked to overturn election results in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by organizing a group of "fraudulent slates of electors" in those states.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

