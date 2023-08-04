International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/deadly-us-heat-wave-killing-honeybees-threatening-food-production-in-arizona-1112380161.html
Deadly US Heat Wave Killing Honeybees, Threatening Food Production in Arizona
Deadly US Heat Wave Killing Honeybees, Threatening Food Production in Arizona
The extreme heat, which exceeded 113 degrees for several days, is taking a heavy toll on honeybee colonies as the bees' ability to forage and cool hives is compromised.
2023-08-04T00:38+0000
2023-08-04T00:38+0000
beyond politics
us
arizona
bees
heat
heat wave
extreme heat
honeybees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112379194_0:77:3072:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_2d41bc33ecbc3339f0c72023f96dab13.jpg
As Arizona battles an unprecedented and deadly heat wave, experts are growing increasingly concerned about the alarming rise in dead honeybees - a crucial species for our ecosystem, particularly in food production.With temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels, beekeepers and entomologists in Arizona are sounding the alarm. The extreme heat, which exceeded 113 degrees Fahrenheit for several days, is taking a heavy toll on honeybee colonies. The bees' ability to forage and cool their hives is compromised, leading to an increasing number of casualties.Beekeeper Cricket Aldridge, who is now dedicated to saving bees from the scorching heat, described how "bees' homes are being melted," and bee colonies are attacking each other over food scarcity. As beehives rely on evaporation for cooling, the prolonged and intense heat wave causes them to melt.Nair warns the impacts of the heat wave on honeybees could be felt for years to come. Last year, the US witnessed a 48% loss in managed honeybee colonies due to various threats to their habitat and nutrition.Experts offer a lifeline for these crucial pollinators. They urge people in regions experiencing extreme heat to provide water for bees and encourage the growth of native plant species, which can offer much-needed support to the struggling honeybee populations.
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112379194_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53049b51e23a5456f54acd6f317327f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us honeybees, what is happening with bees in us, how heat affects bees, do bees suffer from high temperature, why are bees important, bees role in ecosystem, how bees cool themselves in heat, arizona bees suffer from heat
us honeybees, what is happening with bees in us, how heat affects bees, do bees suffer from high temperature, why are bees important, bees role in ecosystem, how bees cool themselves in heat, arizona bees suffer from heat

Deadly US Heat Wave Killing Honeybees, Threatening Food Production in Arizona

00:38 GMT 04.08.2023
© AP Photo / Julio CortezZac Lamas, post doctoral fellow at ORISE, holds a bee as he inspects them for the parasitic mite Varroa at a hive in the backyard of University of Maryland bee researcher Nathalie Steinhauer on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in College Park, Md.
Zac Lamas, post doctoral fellow at ORISE, holds a bee as he inspects them for the parasitic mite Varroa at a hive in the backyard of University of Maryland bee researcher Nathalie Steinhauer on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in College Park, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Honeybees employ water and wing-flapping to maintain the hive's temperature between 92 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. However, with the scorching heat consuming the US and much of the world, these efforts have limitations, leading to the sight of dead bees around hives.
As Arizona battles an unprecedented and deadly heat wave, experts are growing increasingly concerned about the alarming rise in dead honeybees - a crucial species for our ecosystem, particularly in food production.

"We are seeing dead bees around hives... That is because of the heat – it’s too hot in the hives and bees won’t let[other bees] back in," Shaku Nair, an entomologist with the University of Arizona, told US media.

With temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels, beekeepers and entomologists in Arizona are sounding the alarm. The extreme heat, which exceeded 113 degrees Fahrenheit for several days, is taking a heavy toll on honeybee colonies. The bees' ability to forage and cool their hives is compromised, leading to an increasing number of casualties.
© Nathalie Steinhauer, et al.A preliminary analysis of the seasonal managed honey bee colony loss rates in the United States across years (A), and by types of operations (B-D). The loss rate is not a rate of population decline, but should be interpreted as a mortality rate for honey bee colonies.
A preliminary analysis of the seasonal managed honey bee colony loss rates in the United States across years (A), and by types of operations (B-D). The loss rate is not a rate of population decline, but should be interpreted as a mortality rate for honey bee colonies. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
A preliminary analysis of the seasonal managed honey bee colony loss rates in the United States across years (A), and by types of operations (B-D). The loss rate is not a rate of population decline, but should be interpreted as a mortality rate for honey bee colonies.
© Nathalie Steinhauer, et al.
Beekeeper Cricket Aldridge, who is now dedicated to saving bees from the scorching heat, described how "bees' homes are being melted," and bee colonies are attacking each other over food scarcity. As beehives rely on evaporation for cooling, the prolonged and intense heat wave causes them to melt.

The situation is dire as honeybees are vital pollinators for crops like melons, citrus fruits, zucchini, coffee and chocolate. The prolonged heat wave has caused wilting flowers and the death of essential food sources like saguaro cactuses, leaving bees with limited options for foraging.

Nair warns the impacts of the heat wave on honeybees could be felt for years to come. Last year, the US witnessed a 48% loss in managed honeybee colonies due to various threats to their habitat and nutrition.
Experts offer a lifeline for these crucial pollinators. They urge people in regions experiencing extreme heat to provide water for bees and encourage the growth of native plant species, which can offer much-needed support to the struggling honeybee populations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала