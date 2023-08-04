https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/deadly-us-heat-wave-killing-honeybees-threatening-food-production-in-arizona-1112380161.html

Deadly US Heat Wave Killing Honeybees, Threatening Food Production in Arizona

The extreme heat, which exceeded 113 degrees for several days, is taking a heavy toll on honeybee colonies as the bees' ability to forage and cool hives is compromised.

As Arizona battles an unprecedented and deadly heat wave, experts are growing increasingly concerned about the alarming rise in dead honeybees - a crucial species for our ecosystem, particularly in food production.With temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels, beekeepers and entomologists in Arizona are sounding the alarm. The extreme heat, which exceeded 113 degrees Fahrenheit for several days, is taking a heavy toll on honeybee colonies. The bees' ability to forage and cool their hives is compromised, leading to an increasing number of casualties.Beekeeper Cricket Aldridge, who is now dedicated to saving bees from the scorching heat, described how "bees' homes are being melted," and bee colonies are attacking each other over food scarcity. As beehives rely on evaporation for cooling, the prolonged and intense heat wave causes them to melt.Nair warns the impacts of the heat wave on honeybees could be felt for years to come. Last year, the US witnessed a 48% loss in managed honeybee colonies due to various threats to their habitat and nutrition.Experts offer a lifeline for these crucial pollinators. They urge people in regions experiencing extreme heat to provide water for bees and encourage the growth of native plant species, which can offer much-needed support to the struggling honeybee populations.

