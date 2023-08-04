https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/moscow-intervention-in-niger-should-be-avoided-1112384962.html

Moscow: Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided

Intervention in Niger where rebels came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should be avoided, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Bazoum said in an op-ed of an American newspaper that he has been taken hostage by the military takeover in the country and called on the US and international community to help restore constitutional order. "Intervention [in Niger] should be avoided. They should resolve their issues on their own," the source stressed, answering the question whether Moscow considers Bazoum's remarks as a call for foreign intervention. The situation with military takeover in Niger is the country's domestic affair, the source added.

