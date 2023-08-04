International
Moscow: Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided
Moscow: Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided
Intervention in Niger where rebels came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should be avoided, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the week, Bazoum said in an op-ed of an American newspaper that he has been taken hostage by the military takeover in the country and called on the US and international community to help restore constitutional order. "Intervention [in Niger] should be avoided. They should resolve their issues on their own," the source stressed, answering the question whether Moscow considers Bazoum's remarks as a call for foreign intervention. The situation with military takeover in Niger is the country's domestic affair, the source added.
Moscow: Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided

10:20 GMT 04.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Intervention in Niger where rebels came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should be avoided, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the week, Bazoum said in an op-ed of an American newspaper that he has been taken hostage by the military takeover in the country and called on the US and international community to help restore constitutional order.
"Intervention [in Niger] should be avoided. They should resolve their issues on their own," the source stressed, answering the question whether Moscow considers Bazoum's remarks as a call for foreign intervention.
The situation with military takeover in Niger is the country's domestic affair, the source added.
