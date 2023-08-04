https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/moscow-intervention-in-niger-should-be-avoided-1112384962.html
Moscow: Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided
Moscow: Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided
Intervention in Niger where rebels came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should be avoided, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.
2023-08-04T10:20+0000
2023-08-04T10:20+0000
2023-08-04T10:20+0000
russia
niger
russian foreign ministry
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112267235_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0df0c3e3c21bab3116340289bca1cdf5.jpg
Earlier in the week, Bazoum said in an op-ed of an American newspaper that he has been taken hostage by the military takeover in the country and called on the US and international community to help restore constitutional order. "Intervention [in Niger] should be avoided. They should resolve their issues on their own," the source stressed, answering the question whether Moscow considers Bazoum's remarks as a call for foreign intervention. The situation with military takeover in Niger is the country's domestic affair, the source added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/niger-military-takover-guide-to-what-happened-1112338330.html
niger
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112267235_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f49446b99c764447b2d6bbf3c78e39e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mohamed bazoum, russian foreign ministry, foreign intervention, coup, niger coup, niger mutiny, niger military takover, nigerien president's ouster
mohamed bazoum, russian foreign ministry, foreign intervention, coup, niger coup, niger mutiny, niger military takover, nigerien president's ouster
Moscow: Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Intervention in Niger where rebels came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should be avoided, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the week, Bazoum said in an op-ed of an American newspaper that he has been taken hostage by the military takeover in the country and called on the US and international community to help restore constitutional order
.
"Intervention [in Niger] should be avoided. They should resolve their issues on their own," the source stressed, answering the question whether Moscow considers Bazoum's remarks as a call for foreign intervention.
The situation with military takeover in Niger is the country's domestic affair, the source added.