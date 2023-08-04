https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/russia-destroys-13-ukrainian-drones-attempting-to-attack-crimea-1112382782.html

Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones Attempting to Attack Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces shot down ten and jammed another three Ukrainian drones with radio and electronic warfare equipment attempting to attack Crimea

"Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was prevented," the ministry said, adding that ten drones were shot down and another three were jammed. The ministry added that there was no material damage or casualties.

