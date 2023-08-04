International
Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones Attempting to Attack Crimea
Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones Attempting to Attack Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces shot down ten and jammed another three Ukrainian drones with radio and electronic warfare equipment attempting to... 04.08.2023, Sputnik International
"Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was prevented," the ministry said, adding that ten drones were shot down and another three were jammed. The ministry added that there was no material damage or casualties.
Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones Attempting to Attack Crimea

04:45 GMT 04.08.2023 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 04.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Konstantin MikhalchevskyThe work of the Russian mobile rapid response team in the special operation zone.
The work of the Russian mobile rapid response team in the special operation zone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces shot down ten and jammed another three Ukrainian drones with radio and electronic warfare equipment attempting to attack facilities in Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
"Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was prevented," the ministry said, adding that ten drones were shot down and another three were jammed.
The ministry added that there was no material damage or casualties.
