https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/russia-destroys-13-ukrainian-drones-attempting-to-attack-crimea-1112382782.html
Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones Attempting to Attack Crimea
Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones Attempting to Attack Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces shot down ten and jammed another three Ukrainian drones with radio and electronic warfare equipment attempting to... 04.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-04T04:45+0000
2023-08-04T04:45+0000
2023-08-04T04:56+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
crimea
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112382849_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_603421d75eca3ca8f9cf456f2bd7c8f8.jpg
"Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was prevented," the ministry said, adding that ten drones were shot down and another three were jammed. The ministry added that there was no material damage or casualties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/eleven-drones-shot-down-over-crimea-1112100502.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112382849_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8172fa19e195d7dbaa061e3aaa23d0ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine attacks crimea with drones, drone attacks in crimea, russia destroys ukrainian drones
ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine attacks crimea with drones, drone attacks in crimea, russia destroys ukrainian drones
Russia Destroys 13 Ukrainian Drones Attempting to Attack Crimea
04:45 GMT 04.08.2023 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 04.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces shot down ten and jammed another three Ukrainian drones with radio and electronic warfare equipment attempting to attack facilities in Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
"Tonight, the Ukrainian armed forces attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was prevented," the ministry said, adding that ten drones were shot down and another three were jammed.
The ministry added that there was no material damage or casualties.