The Frequent Indictment Club

Trump was indicted twice earlier this year. One case, accusing Trump of falsifying business records, stems from hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public with claims that she and Trump had an affair years before the 2016 election cycle.

The second case, part of the official special counsel investigation, resulted from Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and alleged attempts to destroy evidence.

Trump has plead not guilty in all three cases and has claimed that they are politically motivated witch hunts.