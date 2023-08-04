https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/trump-blasts-federal-charges-presses-forward-with-2024-campaign-1112374672.html

Trump Blasts Federal Charges, Presses Forward With 2024 Campaign

Trump Blasts Federal Charges, Presses Forward With 2024 Campaign

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.

2023-08-04T04:44+0000

2023-08-04T04:44+0000

2023-08-04T11:20+0000

the final countdown

donald trump

indictment

us military

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

russia

ukraine

taiwan

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112374521_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_38bd3e121a443db101aca5c2f6659840.jpg

Trump Blasts Federal Charges, Presses Forward With 2024 Campaign On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.

Bob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionTyler Nixon: Army Infantry VeteranMark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystKJ Noh: Journalist and Political AnalystThe show kicks off with Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo to discuss the latest out of the Trump indictment.In the second half of the first hour, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon joins to discuss American confidence in the military.The second hour begins with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the phone call with Putin and Erdogan, and the latest out of Russia and Ukraine.The show closes off with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh, to discuss the US potentially arming Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

russia

ukraine

taiwan

china

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, trump indictment, us military, putin-erdogan phone conversation, us arming taiwan