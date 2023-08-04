https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/trump-blasts-federal-charges-presses-forward-with-2024-campaign-1112374672.html
Trump Blasts Federal Charges, Presses Forward With 2024 Campaign
Bob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionTyler Nixon: Army Infantry VeteranMark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystKJ Noh: Journalist and Political AnalystThe show kicks off with Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo to discuss the latest out of the Trump indictment.In the second half of the first hour, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon joins to discuss American confidence in the military.The second hour begins with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the phone call with Putin and Erdogan, and the latest out of Russia and Ukraine.The show closes off with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh, to discuss the US potentially arming Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:44 GMT 04.08.2023 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 04.08.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Trump's indictment.
Bob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
KJ Noh: Journalist and Political Analyst
The show kicks off with Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo to discuss the latest out of the Trump indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon joins to discuss American confidence in the military.
The second hour begins with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the phone call with Putin and Erdogan, and the latest out of Russia and Ukraine.
The show closes off with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh, to discuss the US potentially arming Taiwan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.