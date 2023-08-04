https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-superseding-indictment-over-classified-docs-case-1112398781.html

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Superseding Indictment Over Classified Docs Case

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the superseding indictment that added additional charges in the classified documents case.

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty and waived his right to personally appear at his arraignment for a superseding indictment that added new charges in the classified documents case.Trump entered the plea through a court filing, which allows him to not appear in court during his scheduled August 10 arraignment on the new charges. The new charges relate to his and co-defendants - Trump butler Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos de Oliveira - alleged attempts to destroy surveillance footage from the estate.Nauta has not yet entered a filing pleading to the charge or waiving his right to appear. Trump and Nauta were originally charged with alleged mishandling and retaining government documents after Trump left the White House, and attempting to keep those records from being returned to US officials. Those charges continued to be pursued by prosecutors and both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.De Oliveira appeared in court on Monday after being added to the case last week. He has not yet entered a plea and was released on bond. He is scheduled to enter his first plea in the case on August 10.

