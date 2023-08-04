https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-superseding-indictment-over-classified-docs-case-1112398781.html
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Superseding Indictment Over Classified Docs Case
Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the superseding indictment that added additional charges in the classified documents case.
Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty and waived his right to personally appear at his arraignment for a superseding indictment that added new charges in the classified documents case.Trump entered the plea through a court filing, which allows him to not appear in court during his scheduled August 10 arraignment on the new charges. The new charges relate to his and co-defendants - Trump butler Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos de Oliveira - alleged attempts to destroy surveillance footage from the estate.Nauta has not yet entered a filing pleading to the charge or waiving his right to appear. Trump and Nauta were originally charged with alleged mishandling and retaining government documents after Trump left the White House, and attempting to keep those records from being returned to US officials. Those charges continued to be pursued by prosecutors and both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.De Oliveira appeared in court on Monday after being added to the case last week. He has not yet entered a plea and was released on bond. He is scheduled to enter his first plea in the case on August 10.
americas
Former reality TV star and US President Donald Trump has been accused of mishandling government documents and attempting to prevent their return to US officials. In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate, recovering over 11,000 files, including over 100 with classified markings.
Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty and waived his right to personally appear at his arraignment for a superseding indictment that added new charges in the classified documents case.
Trump entered the plea through a court filing, which allows him to not appear in court during his scheduled August 10 arraignment on the new charges. The new charges relate to his and co-defendants - Trump butler Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos de Oliveira - alleged attempts to destroy surveillance footage from the estate.
Nauta has not yet entered a filing pleading to the charge or waiving his right to appear.
On Thursday, special counsel Jack Smith asked Judge Aileen M. Cannon for a hearing on whether Nauta's lawyer, Stanley Woodward, has too many conflicts of interest to properly represent Nauta.
A court filing issued on Wednesday states Woodward previously represented seven witnesses that prosecutors have interviewed, including two who may be called by the government to testify in the case.
Trump and Nauta were originally charged with alleged mishandling and retaining government documents after Trump left the White House, and attempting to keep those records from being returned to US officials. Those charges continued to be pursued by prosecutors and both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.
De Oliveira appeared in court on Monday after being added to the case last week. He has not yet entered a plea and was released on bond. He is scheduled to enter his first plea in the case on August 10.
Trump has two other active indictments. One stems from allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payments sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels that were misclassified as legal fee payments. The second is tied to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The former commander-in-chief has pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases. He also continues to be under investigation in Georgia for his and his allies’ alleged attempts to overturn the election specifically in that state.