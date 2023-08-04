https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/us-credit-downgrade-based-on-erosion-of-governance-trump-charges-face-first-amendment-challenge-1112379706.html

US Credit Downgrade Based on 'Erosion of Governance'; Trump Charges Face First Amendment Challenge

The US credit has been downgraded from AAA to AA+ due to an increase of 15 trillion dollars in debt over the last decade and an erosion of governance.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Kiev plans to hold a "peace summit" in the autumn. Also, Poland is establishing a brigade near the Belarus border.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Africa. African states are supporting the sovereignty of Niger in the face of Western imperial threats of military intervention.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. Joe Biden may be preparing to dump the Ukraine project to focus on war with China. Also, China calls on NATO to stop its expansion to the Pacific.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The US credit rating has been downgraded from AAA to AA+, sparking a sell-off in stocks and bonds. Also, a shrinking minority of Americans are able to cover a 400-dollar emergency bill.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Joe Biden's pursuit of Israeli-Saudi normalization is a dangerous delusion.Darryl Jones, attorney, and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Democrats worry that Black voters may not show up for them in 2024. Also, there are new charges against Donald Trump.Melik Abdul, Cohost of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss domestic legal issues. The new charges against Donald Trump will likely be challenged based on first amendment claims because the indictments admit they are based on protected speech.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the crash of neoliberal capitalism and imperialism. Working-class people in the extended US empire could no longer afford the basic necessities of life due to the slow-motion collapse of the imperial financial system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

