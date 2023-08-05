International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/cambodias-ruling-party-wins-elections-by-a-landslide-1112405001.html
Cambodia's Ruling Party Wins Elections by a Landslide
Cambodia's Ruling Party Wins Elections by a Landslide
Cambodia's National Election Committee (NEC) officially confirmed on Saturday that the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) swept the July 23 parliamentary elections by receiving 120 out of the 125 available seats in parliament.
2023-08-05T08:08+0000
2023-08-05T08:08+0000
world
cambodia
election
parliamentary elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112404844_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7d078f2ec7edf03729c6309f8c761fe4.jpg
The remaining five seats in the country's parliament went to the royalist FUNCINPEC party, the report added. The voter turnout stood at 84.59%, or 8.2 million people out of 9.7 million eligible voters, the report said, adding that the CPP received 6,398,311 votes, and FUNCINPEC received 716,490 votes, with 440,154 of voting papers being spoiled. The parliamentary elections were monitored by some 604 international observers representing 61 organizations, most of them coming from Southeast Asian countries. At the elections, Cambodians were choosing from 18 parties registered, while the country’s last remaining opposition party, the Candlelight Party, was barred from the election by the Constitutional Council in May.
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112404844_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_71532be9ddf308efcc60d1f76b547539.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cpp wins elections, elections in cambodia, who won elections in cambodia, is cambodia democratic, democracy in cambodia, cambodia parliament vote
cpp wins elections, elections in cambodia, who won elections in cambodia, is cambodia democratic, democracy in cambodia, cambodia parliament vote

Cambodia's Ruling Party Wins Elections by a Landslide

08:08 GMT 05.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / TANG CHHIN SOTHYA Buddhist monk casts his vote at a polling station in Phnom Penh on July 23, 2023 during the general elections. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
A Buddhist monk casts his vote at a polling station in Phnom Penh on July 23, 2023 during the general elections. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / TANG CHHIN SOTHY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cambodia's National Election Committee (NEC) officially confirmed on Saturday that the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) swept the July 23 parliamentary elections by receiving 120 out of the 125 available seats in parliament.

"This result is legally effective from the date this document is signed," NEC chair Prach Chan was quoted as saying by local news agencies.

The remaining five seats in the country's parliament went to the royalist FUNCINPEC party, the report added.
The voter turnout stood at 84.59%, or 8.2 million people out of 9.7 million eligible voters, the report said, adding that the CPP received 6,398,311 votes, and FUNCINPEC received 716,490 votes, with 440,154 of voting papers being spoiled.
The parliamentary elections were monitored by some 604 international observers representing 61 organizations, most of them coming from Southeast Asian countries. At the elections, Cambodians were choosing from 18 parties registered, while the country’s last remaining opposition party, the Candlelight Party, was barred from the election by the Constitutional Council in May.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала