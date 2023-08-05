International
Trump Can Respond to Bid to Block Social Media Use Until Monday - Judge
A US judge gave former President Donald Trump until Monday to respond to the prosecutor’s bid to restrict his social media use on concerns that he might divulge sensitive information about the ongoing election interference case
Special Counsel Jack Smith requested that a protective order cover dissemination of secret materials by Trump through social media on Friday, a court filing showed, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. On Saturday, Obama-nominated District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond to the prosecutor’s motion. A Trump 2024 presidential campaign spokesperson reacted on social media by calling Trump’s posts on his Truth Social site "the definition of political speech."On Thursday, the 45th president pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.The ex-president has denied any wrongdoing, saying it is "Biden crime family" and the US Justice Department who are trying to interfere in the 2024 elections.
18:52 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 05.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US judge gave former President Donald Trump until Monday to respond to the prosecutor’s bid to restrict his social media use on concerns that he might divulge sensitive information about the ongoing election interference case.
Special Counsel Jack Smith requested that a protective order cover dissemination of secret materials by Trump through social media on Friday, a court filing showed, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
On Saturday, Obama-nominated District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond to the prosecutor’s motion. A Trump 2024 presidential campaign spokesperson reacted on social media by calling Trump’s posts on his Truth Social site "the definition of political speech."
On Thursday, the 45th president pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.
The ex-president has denied any wrongdoing, saying it is "Biden crime family" and the US Justice Department who are trying to interfere in the 2024 elections.
