New Trump Charges Politically Motivated and Undermine US Institutions

The latest criminal charges brought against former US President Donald Trump are politically motivated and will have a detrimental effect on US institutions, experts opined in comments to Sputnik.

On Thursday, the former president pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and argued that the most recent indictment against him is the latest attempt by the "Biden crime family" and the US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. He noted that the case against Trump might rest on shaky legal grounds. For one thing, the use of fraud statutes against politicians has been rejected by the Supreme Court in a unanimous 2016 ruling, which overturned a corruption conviction against a former Republican governor of Virginia, Robert McDonnell. Interestingly enough, that case was also prosecuted by Jack Smith. Political analyst Keith Preston also thinks that the former president's troubles with the law do not strengthen the country's institutions. At the same time, the expert does not think that the charges against Trump aimed at purging him from politics because in that case he would be charged with offenses precluding him from holding office. Election ControversiesTrump has been indicted three times already during this presidential election cycle, which has not prevented him from remaining the GOP's leading candidate, according to the polling data compiled by Real Clear Politics. According to the website, he is running neck and neck with the current president, Joe Biden. Paul Gottfried, the editor-in-chief of "Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture" and Raffensperger professor of humanities emeritus at Elizabethtown College, is skeptical that the January 6 charges will have any effect one way or the other.

