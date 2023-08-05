International
Russian Military Thwarts Ukraine's Assault Attempts Near Krasnolymansk
Russian Military Thwarts Ukraine's Assault Attempts Near Krasnolymansk
Russia's armed forces have thwarted Ukrainian mechanized brigades' attempts to carry out an attack in the Krasnolymansk direction, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the Center Group of Forces' press center, has told Sputnik.
"In the Krasnolymansk direction, in the areas of the Torsky section and the forest area of Serebryansky, artillery fire and strikes by the army aviation the Center Group foiled attack attempts by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces' mechanized brigades," Savchuk said. "The enemy's losses amounted to up to 90 militants, and an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored vehicles and two mortars were destroyed."He added that Russia's air defenses have also shot down four drones, and bombers have stroke two strongpoints of the enemy in the vicinity of Torsky and Serebryansky.The latest comes a day after Russian defense foiled two attempts overnight Friday near the city of Kerch and near the naval base in Novorossiysk.
Russian Military Thwarts Ukraine's Assault Attempts Near Krasnolymansk

03:42 GMT 05.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's armed forces have thwarted Ukrainian mechanized brigades' attempts to carry out an attack in the Krasnolymansk direction, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the Center Group of Forces' press center, has told Sputnik.
"In the Krasnolymansk direction, in the areas of the Torsky section and the forest area of Serebryansky, artillery fire and strikes by the army aviation the Center Group foiled attack attempts by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces' mechanized brigades," Savchuk said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 90 militants, and an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored vehicles and two mortars were destroyed."
He added that Russia's air defenses have also shot down four drones, and bombers have stroke two strongpoints of the enemy in the vicinity of Torsky and Serebryansky.
The latest comes a day after Russian defense foiled two attempts overnight Friday near the city of Kerch and near the naval base in Novorossiysk.
