US Temporarily Suspends Certain Foreign Aid to Niger Amid Military Takeover
02:29 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 02:32 GMT 05.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Sam MednickSupporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26, 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces.
© AP Photo / Sam Mednick
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is temporarily suspending certain foreign assistance programs to the government of Niger amid the ongoing military takeover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.
"The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger," Blinken said in the release on Friday.
"This interim measure does not impact all US foreign assistance programs in Niger. Most importantly, the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue."
Blinken further said US government activities in Niger continue where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel.
The secretary's comments come on the heels of earlier remarks by the US Department of Defense that the US was calling for a diplomatic solution to the military takeover while also monitoring reports about a possible intervention in Niger by neighboring Nigeria.
Yesterday, 10:20 GMT
"We continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation and reiterate our focus on a diplomatic solution," a spokesperson said when asked about the Pentagon's reaction to reports of a looming intervention.
Reports earlier detailed that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu wrote a letter to his country’s Senate asking its members to support a regional military intervention in Niger in response to the military coup.
Nigeria now holds the rotating presidency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Earlier Friday, ECOWAS said military intervention in Niger would be the last resort, but the organization must be ready for it. The ECOWAS delegation dispatched to Niger by Tinubu on Thursday left the country the next day without having the opportunity to meet with the rebels' leader.
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP). The US government has not yet determined the situation in Niger as a coup.