US Temporarily Suspends Certain Foreign Aid to Niger Amid Military Takeover

The United States is temporarily suspending certain foreign assistance programs to the government of Niger amid the ongoing military takeover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

"The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger," Blinken said in the release on Friday. Blinken further said US government activities in Niger continue where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel. The secretary's comments come on the heels of earlier remarks by the US Department of Defense that the US was calling for a diplomatic solution to the military takeover while also monitoring reports about a possible intervention in Niger by neighboring Nigeria."We continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation and reiterate our focus on a diplomatic solution," a spokesperson said when asked about the Pentagon's reaction to reports of a looming intervention.On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP). The US government has not yet determined the situation in Niger as a coup.

