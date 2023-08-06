https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/israel-expects-to-make-peace-with-saudis-despite-palestinian-problem-1112424745.html

Israel Expects to Make Peace With Saudis Despite Palestinian Problem

Israel Expects to Make Peace With Saudis Despite Palestinian Problem

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told an online Arabic daily that he did not expect the Palestinian problem to be an obstacle to Israel making peace with Saudi Arabia.

2023-08-06T15:32+0000

2023-08-06T15:32+0000

2023-08-06T15:32+0000

world

eli cohen

benjamin netanyahu

israel

saudi arabia

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095618103_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_562d3a2b9ea25ffd6292f06a897a2674.jpg

Israel has reenergized attempts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia after the rich Gulf monarchy blindsided the Jewish state in March by agreeing to restore diplomatic ties with Iran, Israel’s main regional adversary, after seven years of estrangement. Cohen said a peace agreement between the two countries would make history and promised that a visit by the Saudi foreign minister would be a day of celebration for the Israeli government. The top Israeli diplomat also claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government was committed to restoring the Palestinian economy. Israel has been in control of the Palestinian-majority West Bank in what the United Nations sees as a de facto annexation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/israel-saudi-arabia-to-normalize-relations-eventually---foreign-minister-1110481092.html

israel

saudi arabia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-saudi arabia relation, palestine, palestinian national authority, diplomatic relations, palestinian problem