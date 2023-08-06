https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/israels-netanyahu-vows-to-scale-back-judicial-reform-amid-protests-1112426006.html
Israel's Netanyahu Vows to Scale Back Judicial Reform Amid Protests
Israel's Netanyahu Vows to Scale Back Judicial Reform Amid Protests
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he would drop some of the controversial judicial reform proposals that his government unveiled at the start of the year, sparking nationwide protests.
2023-08-06T17:02+0000
2023-08-06T17:02+0000
2023-08-06T17:02+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
judicial reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:2525:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd1357ce2d3e33c6b6fe2be75ee55f8.jpg
Speaking to a American broadcaster in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he wanted to reform the makeup of the committee that selects judges before putting a stop to the campaign that has roiled the country for months, making it an investment risk. The government wants there to be a balance, he went on to say, adding, "That’s what we’re trying to restore." Netanyahu also argued that the Israeli economy was "undervalued" and called on investors to follow the "smart money" he said was coming to Israel. The Israeli parliament has so far passed only one bill that seeks to limit the ability of judges to overturn government decisions that they deem unreasonable. The government also planned to grant the legislature the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions and allow ministers to appoint their own legal advisers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/netanyahu-silly-to-fear-judicial-reforms-will-hurt-israeli-democracy-1112199508.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:1967:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_be1541adb2044a3e9b5a097472d3174f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
benjamin netanyahu, israel, judicial reform, protests over judicial reform in israel
benjamin netanyahu, israel, judicial reform, protests over judicial reform in israel
Israel's Netanyahu Vows to Scale Back Judicial Reform Amid Protests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he would drop some of the controversial judicial reform proposals that his government unveiled at the start of the year, sparking nationwide protests.
Speaking to a American broadcaster in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he wanted to reform
the makeup of the committee that selects judges before putting a stop to the campaign that has roiled the country for months, making it an investment risk.
"That’s basically what’s left — because other things I think we should not legislate," the 73-year-old prime minister conceded.
The government wants there to be a balance, he went on to say, adding, "That’s what we’re trying to restore."
Netanyahu also argued that the Israeli economy was "undervalued" and called on investors to follow the "smart money" he said was coming to Israel.
The Israeli parliament has so far passed only one bill
that seeks to limit the ability of judges to overturn government decisions that they deem unreasonable. The government also planned to grant the legislature the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions and allow ministers to appoint their own legal advisers.