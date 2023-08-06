https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/musk-vows-to-fund-legal-bills-of-people-unfairly-treated-at-work-for-posts-likes-on-x-1112415386.html

Musk Vows to Fund Legal Bills of People 'Unfairly Treated' at Work for Posts, Likes on X

Musk Vows to Fund Legal Bills of People 'Unfairly Treated' at Work for Posts, Likes on X

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk pledged on Saturday that his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), will pay legal bills of those people who were "unfairly treated" at workplaces by their employers for posts and likes on the platform.

2023-08-06T04:39+0000

2023-08-06T04:39+0000

2023-08-06T05:39+0000

beyond politics

elon musk

twitter

social network

censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102409/90/1024099001_0:0:4201:2364_1920x0_80_0_0_48d629a83561c7571658ef8571dd00f5.jpg

He added that there would be "no limit" to funding the bills and called on people to inform the platform of such cases. In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. founded by Musk in 2006. In late July, Twitter’s logo was changed from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/musks-new-x-sign-removed-from-hq-after-residents-file-multiple-complaints--1112312305.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, x twitter, social media, freedom of expression, social networks, censorship