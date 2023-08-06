https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/nato-instructors-trained-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-soldiers-in-2021-1112420084.html

NATO Instructors Trained Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Soldiers in 2021

NATO Instructors Trained Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Soldiers in 2021

NATO military instructors from Denmark and the United Kingdom trained Ukrainian soldiers at a base of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia), despite Azov's exclusion from US military funding due to its radicalism, according to documents from the Danish embassy in Kiev seen by Sputnik on Sunday.

2023-08-06T10:31+0000

2023-08-06T10:31+0000

2023-08-06T10:47+0000

military

azov

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

nato

ukrainian defense ministry

denmark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419908_0:0:1400:789_1920x0_80_0_0_85c9879e11b3742fdc8e1ab26ff2c568.jpg

A note from the Danish embassy dated May 21, 2021, informed the Ukrainian Defense Ministry of the arrival of six instructors for the 56-th Ukrainian army brigade in Berdyansk and Urzuf, where Azov's main base was located. The instructors of the UK's OP ORBITAL training team had already been present in Ukraine before, the document showed. Despite the fact that the Azov battalion has been recognized by the United States as a neo-Nazi organization, NATO forces were directly involved in training of nationalist armed formations, they noted. "This is evidence of Kiev's intensive preparations for active combat operations under NATO's supervision," the law enforcement officer concluded. In August 2022, the Russian Supreme Court designated Azov as a terrorist organization. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that Azov militants use prohibited means and methods of warfare and are complicit in the torture of civilians and the killing of children.*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/watch-azov-militant-confesses-to-killing-family-with-young-child-in-mariupol-1110509592.html

azov

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azov battalion, nato trained ukrainian neo-nazi befor russian special military op, uk trained ukrainian nazis, denmark trained ukrainian nazia