https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/russia-repels-drone-attack-in-bryansk-region-1112416415.html
Russia Repels Drone Attack in Bryansk Region
Russia Repels Drone Attack in Bryansk Region
Russian air defense has destroyed two aircraft-type drones over the Karachevsky district of the Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Sunday, adding that there were no casualties.
2023-08-06T06:06+0000
2023-08-06T06:06+0000
2023-08-06T06:06+0000
russia
bryansk region
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
"The Russian Armed Forces' air defense system destroyed two aircraft-type UAVs over the Karachevsky district. There is no destruction and no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram. Emergencies services are working on the site, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/russia-scrambles-fighter-jet-to-chase-away-us-reaper-drone-over-black-sea-1112410094.html
bryansk region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, bryansk region, drone attack, drone attack repelled
russia, bryansk region, drone attack, drone attack repelled
Russia Repels Drone Attack in Bryansk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense has destroyed two aircraft-type drones over the Karachevsky district of the Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Sunday, adding that there were no casualties.
"The Russian Armed Forces' air defense system destroyed two aircraft-type UAVs over the Karachevsky district. There is no destruction and no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
Emergencies services are working on the site, he added.