Ukrainian Drone Destroyed in Moscow Region - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No casualties or damage occurred as a result of the foiled terrorist attack, the ministry added
"At 11:27 a.m. [08:27 GMT] today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was foiled. The UAV was destroyed by air defense forces on the territory of the Podolsk district," the ministry said.
This is the second drone attack on the Russian capital in a week.
On Monday night, several drones, on their way to the Russian capital, were shot down by air defenses, but one hit a skyscraper housing government ministries in the Moscow-City business center.
No casualties were reported after the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack, adding that two drones were shot down, and the third one was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and fell on non-residential buildings in the business center. Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied the attack.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is compromising the United States by conducting terrorist attacks against civil infrastructure, trying to blackmail the White House to receive more assistance.