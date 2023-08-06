https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/ukrainian-drone-destroyed-in-moscow-region---russian-defense-ministry-1112419316.html

Ukrainian Drone Destroyed in Moscow Region - Russian Defense Ministry

A Ukrainian drone has been destroyed by an air defense system in the Podolsk district of Moscow region with no casualties or damage reported, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

A Ukrainian drone has been destroyed by an air defense system in the Podolsk district of Moscow region with no casualties or damage reported, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. This is the second drone attack on the Russian capital in a week.On Monday night, several drones, on their way to the Russian capital, were shot down by air defenses, but one hit a skyscraper housing government ministries in the Moscow-City business center. No casualties were reported after the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack, adding that two drones were shot down, and the third one was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and fell on non-residential buildings in the business center. Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied the attack.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is compromising the United States by conducting terrorist attacks against civil infrastructure, trying to blackmail the White House to receive more assistance.

