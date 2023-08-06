International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Forces Terrorize Civilians by Striking Bridges, School
Ukrainian Forces Terrorize Civilians by Striking Bridges, School
Unable to attain tangible success during its so-called counteroffensive, the regime in Kiev has resorted to its tried and tested tactic of attacking civilian targets in Russia.
Ukrainian forces fired several missiles at the bridge across the Tonkiy Strait this August 6, which connects the nearby city of Genichesk with the Arabat Spit, Kherson Region’s Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo announced on social media.The attack caused damage to the bridge and to the nearby pipeline that supplies natural gas to Genichesk, leaving 20,000 city residents without gas.One civilian who was driving across the bridge during the time of the attack was injured.He added that preliminary reports suggest that the damage inflicted by this attack is minor and that repairs necessitated by this act of terror will be completed soon.Saldo also mentioned that Ukrainian forces used Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to attack the Chongar Bridge and the nearby village of Chongar, where one of these missiles hit a school.
Ukrainian Forces Terrorize Civilians by Striking Bridges, School

18:51 GMT 06.08.2023
Unable to attain tangible success during its so-called counteroffensive, the regime in Kiev has resorted to its tried and tested tactic of attacking civilian targets in Russia.
Ukrainian forces fired several missiles at the bridge across the Tonkiy Strait this August 6, which connects the nearby city of Genichesk with the Arabat Spit, Kherson Region’s Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo announced on social media.
According to Saldo, Ukraine launched a total of twelve missiles, nine of which were intercepted by Russian air defense forces.
The attack caused damage to the bridge and to the nearby pipeline that supplies natural gas to Genichesk, leaving 20,000 city residents without gas.
A Russian Investigative Committee serviceman stands on a bridge damaged during the Ukrainian armed forces' attack, on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
Analysis
Ukraine's Strike on Chongar Bridge on Border With Crimea a Diversionary Tactic - Military Analyst
22 June, 13:21 GMT
One civilian who was driving across the bridge during the time of the attack was injured.

Noting that the damaged bridge has no significant military value, Saldo argued that Kiev is resorting to “state terrorism” and deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure.

He added that preliminary reports suggest that the damage inflicted by this attack is minor and that repairs necessitated by this act of terror will be completed soon.
Saldo also mentioned that Ukrainian forces used Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to attack the Chongar Bridge and the nearby village of Chongar, where one of these missiles hit a school.
