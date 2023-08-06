https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/ukrainian-forces-terrorize-civilians-by-striking-bridges-school-1112427215.html
Ukrainian Forces Terrorize Civilians by Striking Bridges, School
Unable to attain tangible success during its so-called counteroffensive, the regime in Kiev has resorted to its tried and tested tactic of attacking civilian targets in Russia.
Ukrainian forces fired several missiles at the bridge across the Tonkiy Strait this August 6, which connects the nearby city of Genichesk with the Arabat Spit, Kherson Region's Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo announced on social media.The attack caused damage to the bridge and to the nearby pipeline that supplies natural gas to Genichesk, leaving 20,000 city residents without gas.One civilian who was driving across the bridge during the time of the attack was injured.He added that preliminary reports suggest that the damage inflicted by this attack is minor and that repairs necessitated by this act of terror will be completed soon.Saldo also mentioned that Ukrainian forces used Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to attack the Chongar Bridge and the nearby village of Chongar, where one of these missiles hit a school.
Ukrainian forces fired several missiles at the bridge
across the Tonkiy Strait this August 6, which connects the nearby city of Genichesk with the Arabat Spit, Kherson Region’s Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo announced on social media.
According to Saldo, Ukraine launched a total of twelve missiles, nine of which were intercepted by Russian air defense forces.
The attack caused damage to the bridge and to the nearby pipeline that supplies natural gas to Genichesk, leaving 20,000 city residents without gas.
One civilian who was driving across the bridge during the time of the attack was injured.
Noting that the damaged bridge has no significant military value, Saldo argued that Kiev is resorting to “state terrorism” and deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure.
He added that preliminary reports suggest that the damage inflicted by this attack is minor and that repairs necessitated by this act of terror will be completed soon.
Saldo also mentioned that Ukrainian forces used Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to attack the Chongar Bridge and the nearby village of Chongar, where one of these missiles hit a school.