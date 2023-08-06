International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/us-narrative-that-wwii-won-thanks-to-atomic-bombs-makes-more-countries-want-to-acquire-nukes-1112418020.html
US Narrative That WWII Won Thanks to Atomic Bombs Makes More Countries Want to Acquire Nukes
US Narrative That WWII Won Thanks to Atomic Bombs Makes More Countries Want to Acquire Nukes
The lessons of the US atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have been forgotten, while today's tense relations between nuclear powers make arms reductions unlikely, experts told Sputnik.
2023-08-06T08:37+0000
2023-08-06T08:37+0000
world
hiroshima
nagasaki
russia
us
nuclear bomb
nuclear bombing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112417833_37:0:3678:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87a0b429017d9c965a02a6b29d2b11f1.jpg
August 6 marks the 78th anniversary of the world's first use of an atomic bomb. Two bombs were dropped on Japan by US warplanes in 1945, killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of people. The effects are still being felt today. The bombings showed the true power of nuclear weapons and stimulated the emergence of a de facto nuclear taboo — the avoidance of nuclear use — but the new flare-up of tensions between the United States and Russia has created the second most dangerous situation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, Nikolai Sokov of the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Nonproliferation told Sputnik. Sokov, whose expertise covers arms control and nuclear nonproliferation, warned that some countries and members of the expert community were so convinced there could never be a repeat of the World War II nuclear bombings that they unwittingly created situations in which nuclear use became possible. The United States and Russia are not yet ready to reduce their nuclear stockpiles, both for political reasons and because of discrepancies between their non-nuclear military arsenals. But even if cuts did take place, there would still be plenty of nuclear bombs left, the expert argued. "In contrast to the Cold War, the scenario of large-scale nuclear use is extremely unlikely: when we talk about nuclear use today, we talk about single digits. Even deep reduction of nuclear arsenals will not prevent such limited use — if the US and Russia go down to 1,000, for example, or even 500, there will still be plenty left for the most likely nuclear use scenarios," he predicted. As of January, there were 12,512 warheads in global military stockpiles, according to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Of these, an estimated 9,576 warheads were said to be available for potential use, an increase of 86 from last year. The number of deployed US warheads grew to 1,770, while Russia’s was up to 1,588. China's nuclear arsenal increased to 410. "Thus, to the extent that the international community has learnt lessons from the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, those lessons have been mixed," he admitted. The nuclear devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki cannot prevent nuclear war, only the abolition of nuclear weapons can, M. V. Ramana warned. There is no hope of reducing the world's nuclear stockpiles in the near future, he said, because current international relations are too tense to open up possibilities for arms reductions. US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. The bombings and their aftermath killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of the victims of the atomic bombings were civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220806/hiroshima-survivor-hopes-her-generation-last-to-suffer-through-such-a-cruel-experience-1098295156.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221222/japans-lawmaker-calls-on-us-to-recognize-atomic-bombings-of-hiroshima-nagasaki-a-mistake-1105685562.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230114/from-no-nukes-pledge-to-dirty-bombs-how-kiev-broke-its-promise-to-reject-nuclear-weapons-1106324715.html
hiroshima
nagasaki
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112417833_492:0:3223:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e13212d71b4d6768e522a29a0595a9e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us bombing of hiroshima, us bombing of nagasaki, us atomic bomb, us nukes, nuclear weapons, nuclear threat
us bombing of hiroshima, us bombing of nagasaki, us atomic bomb, us nukes, nuclear weapons, nuclear threat

US Narrative That WWII Won Thanks to Atomic Bombs Makes More Countries Want to Acquire Nukes

08:37 GMT 06.08.2023
© Sputnik / OvchinnikovThe "Little Boy" atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. A photo taken in August 1945.
The Little Boy atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. A photo taken in August 1945. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2023
© Sputnik / Ovchinnikov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The lessons of the US atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have been forgotten, while today's tense relations between nuclear powers make arms reductions unlikely, experts told Sputnik.
August 6 marks the 78th anniversary of the world's first use of an atomic bomb. Two bombs were dropped on Japan by US warplanes in 1945, killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of people. The effects are still being felt today.
WWII - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
World
Hiroshima Survivor Hopes Her Generation Last to Suffer Through Such a Cruel Experience
6 August 2022, 06:24 GMT
The bombings showed the true power of nuclear weapons and stimulated the emergence of a de facto nuclear taboo — the avoidance of nuclear use — but the new flare-up of tensions between the United States and Russia has created the second most dangerous situation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, Nikolai Sokov of the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Nonproliferation told Sputnik.
"The lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have been forgotten by some: everyone still remembers that the use of nuclear use was horrible, but the second lesson — do not create situations that increase the risk of nuclear use — is not shared by everyone," he said.
Sokov, whose expertise covers arms control and nuclear nonproliferation, warned that some countries and members of the expert community were so convinced there could never be a repeat of the World War II nuclear bombings that they unwittingly created situations in which nuclear use became possible.
People gather beside the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, commonly known as the atomic bomb dome, to watch paper lanterns being released on the Motoyasu River to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima on August 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
World
Japan's Lawmaker Calls on US to Recognize Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima, Nagasaki a Mistake
22 December 2022, 05:00 GMT
The United States and Russia are not yet ready to reduce their nuclear stockpiles, both for political reasons and because of discrepancies between their non-nuclear military arsenals. But even if cuts did take place, there would still be plenty of nuclear bombs left, the expert argued.
"In contrast to the Cold War, the scenario of large-scale nuclear use is extremely unlikely: when we talk about nuclear use today, we talk about single digits. Even deep reduction of nuclear arsenals will not prevent such limited use — if the US and Russia go down to 1,000, for example, or even 500, there will still be plenty left for the most likely nuclear use scenarios," he predicted.
As of January, there were 12,512 warheads in global military stockpiles, according to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Of these, an estimated 9,576 warheads were said to be available for potential use, an increase of 86 from last year. The number of deployed US warheads grew to 1,770, while Russia’s was up to 1,588. China's nuclear arsenal increased to 410.

M. V. Ramana, an expert on disarmament, global and human security at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs in Vancouver, told Sputnik that the US narrative about how nuclear weapons helped end World War II made more countries want to acquire this weapon. This led to the suffering of communities affected by nuclear weapons production and testing, such as the French overseas territories in the South Pacific.

"Thus, to the extent that the international community has learnt lessons from the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, those lessons have been mixed," he admitted.
Troops load up nuclear warheads on Ukrainian territory. 1992. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
From No Nukes Pledge to Dirty Bombs: How Kiev Broke Its Promise to Reject Nuclear Weapons
14 January, 18:45 GMT
The nuclear devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki cannot prevent nuclear war, only the abolition of nuclear weapons can, M. V. Ramana warned. There is no hope of reducing the world's nuclear stockpiles in the near future, he said, because current international relations are too tense to open up possibilities for arms reductions.
US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. The bombings and their aftermath killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of the victims of the atomic bombings were civilians.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала