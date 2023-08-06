https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/us-narrative-that-wwii-won-thanks-to-atomic-bombs-makes-more-countries-want-to-acquire-nukes-1112418020.html

US Narrative That WWII Won Thanks to Atomic Bombs Makes More Countries Want to Acquire Nukes

US Narrative That WWII Won Thanks to Atomic Bombs Makes More Countries Want to Acquire Nukes

The lessons of the US atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have been forgotten, while today's tense relations between nuclear powers make arms reductions unlikely, experts told Sputnik.

2023-08-06T08:37+0000

2023-08-06T08:37+0000

2023-08-06T08:37+0000

world

hiroshima

nagasaki

russia

us

nuclear bomb

nuclear bombing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112417833_37:0:3678:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87a0b429017d9c965a02a6b29d2b11f1.jpg

August 6 marks the 78th anniversary of the world's first use of an atomic bomb. Two bombs were dropped on Japan by US warplanes in 1945, killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of people. The effects are still being felt today. The bombings showed the true power of nuclear weapons and stimulated the emergence of a de facto nuclear taboo — the avoidance of nuclear use — but the new flare-up of tensions between the United States and Russia has created the second most dangerous situation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, Nikolai Sokov of the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Nonproliferation told Sputnik. Sokov, whose expertise covers arms control and nuclear nonproliferation, warned that some countries and members of the expert community were so convinced there could never be a repeat of the World War II nuclear bombings that they unwittingly created situations in which nuclear use became possible. The United States and Russia are not yet ready to reduce their nuclear stockpiles, both for political reasons and because of discrepancies between their non-nuclear military arsenals. But even if cuts did take place, there would still be plenty of nuclear bombs left, the expert argued. "In contrast to the Cold War, the scenario of large-scale nuclear use is extremely unlikely: when we talk about nuclear use today, we talk about single digits. Even deep reduction of nuclear arsenals will not prevent such limited use — if the US and Russia go down to 1,000, for example, or even 500, there will still be plenty left for the most likely nuclear use scenarios," he predicted. As of January, there were 12,512 warheads in global military stockpiles, according to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Of these, an estimated 9,576 warheads were said to be available for potential use, an increase of 86 from last year. The number of deployed US warheads grew to 1,770, while Russia’s was up to 1,588. China's nuclear arsenal increased to 410. "Thus, to the extent that the international community has learnt lessons from the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, those lessons have been mixed," he admitted. The nuclear devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki cannot prevent nuclear war, only the abolition of nuclear weapons can, M. V. Ramana warned. There is no hope of reducing the world's nuclear stockpiles in the near future, he said, because current international relations are too tense to open up possibilities for arms reductions. US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. The bombings and their aftermath killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of the victims of the atomic bombings were civilians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220806/hiroshima-survivor-hopes-her-generation-last-to-suffer-through-such-a-cruel-experience-1098295156.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221222/japans-lawmaker-calls-on-us-to-recognize-atomic-bombings-of-hiroshima-nagasaki-a-mistake-1105685562.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230114/from-no-nukes-pledge-to-dirty-bombs-how-kiev-broke-its-promise-to-reject-nuclear-weapons-1106324715.html

hiroshima

nagasaki

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us bombing of hiroshima, us bombing of nagasaki, us atomic bomb, us nukes, nuclear weapons, nuclear threat