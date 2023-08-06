https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/us-russia-should-avoid-nuke-threat-rhetoric-keep-dialogue-on-risk-reduction---think-tank-1112415919.html

US, Russia Should Avoid Nuke Threat Rhetoric, Keep Dialogue on Risk Reduction - Think Tank

The United States and Russia should avoid any nuclear threat rhetoric and enter a serious dialogue on risk reduction, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told Sputnik, reflecting on the lessons to be learnt from the first and only use of nuclear weapons in world history in 1945.

On August 6, 1945, the US dropped the world’s first deployed atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Kimball called the two anniversaries "solemn reminders" that any threats to use nuclear weapons are unacceptable. He also pointed out the destructive power of nuclear weapons. "If a Russian or US President were to use nuclear weapons in a conflict in Europe today, for any reason, there is no guarantee it would not escalate and eventually involve the use of hundreds of nuclear weapons, many times more powerful than those that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is estimated that such a war could lead to more than 90 million deaths and injuries within hours," Kimball said. In Hiroshima, 140,000 people died as a result of the atomic explosion and its consequences, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of the victims of the US atomic bombings were civilians.

