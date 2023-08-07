https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/eu-sanctions-punish-european-businesses-more-than-russia-1112446759.html

EU Sanctions Punish European Businesses More Than Russia

European companies have reported a combined €100 billion ($109.9 billion) loss from cutting ties with Russia following the collective West slapping sanctions on Moscow over the special military operation in Ukraine.

Designed to deal a heavy blow to Russia's economy, Western sanctions struck European businesses like "friendly fire.""The economic losses suffered by many European companies were to some extent foreseen," Gunnar Beck, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the Alternative for Germany party who is currently vice-president of the Identity & Democracy Group in the Parliament, told Sputnik. "I think the imposition of sanctions, as a tool of foreign policy, is always a very costly affair. But I think there were misconceptions on the side of many European governments in several respects."Two Reasons Behind EU Economic DamageFollowing the beginning of Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the US and its European allies imposed a series of restrictions aimed at curtailing Russia's business activity. The Western sanctions targeted almost all sectors of Russia's economy. The Central Bank's assets were frozen while Russia's access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) was canceled.Since February 2022 Western companies have been pulling out their operations en masse under the pressure of sanctions. The Financial Times conducted a survey that indicated that 176 out of 600 firms' financial reports showed that they suffered balance sheet losses as they rushed to sell, close, or reduce their businesses in Russia."Secondly, globalization implies that the majority of European countries largely depend on foreign trade as a major – if not unique – engine for their economic growth. Since a reduction of exports implies therefore a lower rate of economic growth, the mushroom growth of energy prices, import prices, as well as profit margins of a number of firms – resulting from Western sanctions to Russia – has impacted negatively these countries’ economies, exacerbating the recessionary factors that already existed before all these sanctions were put into practice," Rossi emphasized.Remarkably, a Yale study indicated that of the 1,000 companies that voiced their determination to leave Russia just over half have completely withdrawn from the country, while some are continuing to operate in Russia undeterred.Europe is Heading Towards CrisisLosses sustained by EU companies as a result of anti-Russia sanctions affect their competitiveness across the global economy and further weaken their respective countries' economic systems, according to Rossi. This adds to the already tough economic conditions caused by inflation, high levels of unemployment, plummeting living standards, and reduced wages.For his part, Beck noted that Russia wasn't the most important export market for the European Union, so in this respect the bloc has not been hit much.However, at the same time, Russia used to be a supplier of relatively cheap energy commodities which ensured the competitiveness of European business on the world stage. Now that Europe has switched to relatively expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US and reduced the consumption of fuel, some European firms opted to relocate from the Old Continent, causing nothing short of deindustrialization. Other manufacturers were prompted to slow down their economic activities due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) which have made borrowing especially expensive.It's hard to say what will become a wake-up call for the Europeans, forcing them to revise their economic and political strategy and make a U-turn, according to the MEP. He believes that right now it's too early to say anything with a degree of certainty. However, it's clear that Europe is harming itself and once it drags itself into a deep economic crisis, political instability is likely to follow, Beck concluded.Meanwhile, the Eurozone economy may face a major shock as the ECB's anti-inflationary policy threatens to stifle growth and heighten the risk of a deep recession, according to Bloomberg analysts. According to their estimates, the deferred effect of raising interest rates, combined with the restriction of government spending, could trim 4% from economic output of the euro zone.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

