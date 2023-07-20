https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/potemkin-village-economy-why-next-global-recession-will-begin-in-europe-1112017552.html

An impending crisis may soon flood the Potemkin villages of the EU economy, Tom Luongo, a geopolitical and financial analyst, publisher of the newsletter Gold, Goats 'n Guns, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

The euro area's annual inflation rate fell to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May; a year earlier the rate was 8.6%. However, it's too early to pop the champagne as higher inflation is about to make a comeback later this year in Europe, according to Tom Luongo, a geopolitical and financial analyst. What's more, recession has already begun to engulf the bloc, driven by flawed energy policy and the European Central Bank's (ECB) aggressive interest rate hikes.Why ECB Rate Hikes are a Recipe for DisasterECB chief Christine Lagarde appears to be aware that the Eurozone is not out of the woods despite slowing inflation. Her recipe is to proceed with interest rate hikes in July and beyond, even though the ECB has already raised interest rates to their highest level in 22 years. However, according to Luongo, that won't help.Some EU member states have already realized that interest rate hikes are a road to nowhere: late last month, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni subjected the ECB policy to criticism, saying the "cure" may be worse than "the disease." Meloni's concerns are justified, given that Italy's manufacturing shrank in June at the fastest pace in the past three years. S&P Global forecast that Italy's slowdown will only deepen as the ECB is not done with its hike spree.Because it keeps raising interest rates, the Eurozone is now dealing with a stronger euro and a stronger pound than the bloc expected, Luongo noted, estimating that their fair value is now about 15% overvalued. However, a higher-valued currency makes a country's exports more expensive in foreign markets.Rising energy prices is another curse for the EU. One should also bear in mind that the European economy has long been reliant on relatively cheap energy, the expert noted.In the wake of the sweeping energy embargo on Russia, spearheaded by the US, and preceding "green energy" policies which targeted fossil fuels, energy prices went up 60% in 2022. In the first two quarters of 2023 Europe saw easing energy costs because of mild winter, healthy stocks, and regular LNG deliveries and, above all, lower consumption. Still, Luongo expects that oil and gas will soon rise again.Higher energy costs could cause a spike in inflation. This is part of the reason why the expert thinks inflation is going to return later in the year and is going "to be exactly the same kind of inflation we had at the beginning of this process."There will be a second wave of commodity cost push inflation, Luongo believes.EU Inflation, Recession & Banking Collapse May Trigger New Global Economic CrisisOver the past year, experts projected that a new global recession in the style of 2008 could be upon the world economy, again. And much of the rhetoric has focused on how this new bubble could come from the United States.However, per Luongo, there's a greater chance that the next global recession, if it does take place, would emanate from Europe due to a commodity wave, just causing inflation all over the place, and the banking collapse. The first harbinger of the impending trouble was Switzerland's Credit Suisse bank collapsed in March 2023.The expert believes that the Europeans put themselves in this position.In early 2015, the ECB kicked off large-scale quantitative easing (QE) programs flooding the euro area economy with cheap money. For years interest rates had stayed near zero while between September 2019 and July 2022 these rates went negative. The rationale behind this was to fight critically low inflation. At the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020 the Eurozone inflation rate fell even further prompting the bloc's member states to spend even more.According to international observers, it appeared that the underlining rise of debt was not a concern for the ECB at the time. Eventually, in 2021 inflation started to soar and the ECB went to other extremes by aggressively tightening its monetary policy.What's LIBOR and Why the US Fed Phased It OutApparently, the US Federal Reserve saw this crisis in the making and started the process of replacing the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). LIBOR was phased out on June 30, 2023. According to Luongo, LIBOR gave the EU nothing short of economic control over the US."It's important to understand that the United States capital markets that we think we all know, they're all based on the needs of the indexed rate of London banks," explained Luongo. "Because they're the ones that were setting the overnight interest rate that all of the dollar-denominated debt was written against. So your credit card would be LIBOR plus six, or a car loan is going to be LIBOR plus two. Now, over the last five years, the SOFR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate has been rolled out and is now officially in the law of the land because LIBOR died on June 30th of this year officially. The changeover from LIBOR to SOFR has been a five-year staged rollout by the Federal Reserve. Now, whatever the London banks want doesn't matter because SOFR, the overnight lending rate in the United States is set by in the actual repo markets by US banks and by traders here."Despite being a long-established global benchmark standard, LIBOR was mired in the scandal of rate rigging. It turned out that major banks allegedly colluded to manipulate the LIBOR rates by artificially lowering them to keep them at their preferred levels. These irresponsible monetary policies did not add to the health of the Western-centered financial system.What's Behind the EU's Self-Inflicted Pain?"I believe they may have done so for their own weird globalist agenda reasons. Klaus Schwab's Agenda 2030 and all the rest of it, the Build Back Better and all that stuff. But the reality is that things don't work in the real world like they work on paper in academia. This is one of the big criticisms that Austro-libertarians like myself have said about the Fed. And then the Fed gets everything wrong or that. Well, guess what? The ECB is just the old Fed under [Ben Shalom] Bernanke and [Janet] Yellen times ten. It is even more politicized, it's even more agenda driven and it's even more beholden to economic models that have zero applicability in the real world," Luongo concluded.For more of Tom Luongo's exclusive analysis on the EU economy, check out the full episode of the New Rules podcast.

