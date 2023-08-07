https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/french-air-force-testing-new-anti-drone-system-ahead-of-2024-olympics-1112446467.html
French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahead of 2024 Olympics
French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahead of 2024 Olympics
France's air force is testing a new drone detection and neutralization system which it wants to use for monitoring and safeguarding airspace during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, French media reported on Monday.
2023-08-07T18:30+0000
2023-08-07T18:30+0000
2023-08-07T18:30+0000
world
france
paris
olympics
2024 summer olympics
drone
airspace
air defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107862/07/1078620736_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_848e798bb29ef833437e509e852ebfd0.jpg
A French newspaper reported that the PARADE system costed 350 million euros ($385 million). Its delivery was reportedly delayed due to a lack of certain components, although the manufacturer gave assurances that it will be ready for use by this fall at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where it will be programmed for 200 hours of surveillance. The Olympic and Paralympic Games will require 4,000 hours of surveillance, the newspaper said, citing a parliament report. Paris will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, 2024, and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024.
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107862/07/1078620736_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_573fd20dffd5931e391b14b244cae0dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024 summer olympics in paris, france testing anti-drone system, air defense, airspace, french air force
2024 summer olympics in paris, france testing anti-drone system, air defense, airspace, french air force
French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahead of 2024 Olympics
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's air force is testing a new drone detection and neutralization system which it wants to use for monitoring and safeguarding airspace during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, French media reported on Monday.
A French newspaper reported that the PARADE system costed 350 million euros ($385 million).
Its delivery was reportedly delayed due to a lack of certain components, although the manufacturer gave assurances that it will be ready for use by this fall at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where it will be programmed for 200 hours of surveillance.
The Olympic and Paralympic Games will require 4,000 hours of surveillance, the newspaper said, citing a parliament report.
Paris will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, 2024, and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024.