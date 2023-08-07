https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/germany-to-pay-taiwanese-chipmaker-over-5bln-to-open-plant-in-dresden-reports-1112443740.html

Germany to Pay Taiwanese Chipmaker Over $5Bln to Open Plant in Dresden - Reports

Germany to Pay Taiwanese Chipmaker Over $5Bln to Open Plant in Dresden - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will receive 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from the German government to open a... 07.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-07T15:55+0000

2023-08-07T15:55+0000

2023-08-07T15:55+0000

world

germany

taiwan

taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)

deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107902/62/1079026253_0:164:3060:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_f8c488c90c48428c7ffd440fff1c4c06.jpg

The Taiwanese company will make the final decision whether to accept and launch the construction at a board meeting on Tuesday, the report said. TSMC will run the plant within a joint venture framework with German engineering and technology company Bosch, semiconductor manufacturer Infineon and Dutch semiconductor designer and producer NXP Semiconductors, the report added.

germany

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwan microchips company, germany chip production, germany taiwan chips