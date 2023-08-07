https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/germany-to-pay-taiwanese-chipmaker-over-5bln-to-open-plant-in-dresden-reports-1112443740.html
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will receive 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from the German government to open a
The Taiwanese company will make the final decision whether to accept and launch the construction at a board meeting on Tuesday, the report said. TSMC will run the plant within a joint venture framework with German engineering and technology company Bosch, semiconductor manufacturer Infineon and Dutch semiconductor designer and producer NXP Semiconductors, the report added.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will receive 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from the German government to open a production plant in the eastern city of Dresden, a German newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources.
The Taiwanese company will make the final decision whether to accept and launch the construction at a board meeting on Tuesday, the report said.
TSMC will run the plant within a joint venture framework with German engineering and technology company Bosch, semiconductor manufacturer Infineon and Dutch semiconductor designer and producer NXP Semiconductors, the report added.