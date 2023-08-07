International
Germany to Pay Taiwanese Chipmaker Over $5Bln to Open Plant in Dresden - Reports
Germany to Pay Taiwanese Chipmaker Over $5Bln to Open Plant in Dresden - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will receive 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from the German government to open a... 07.08.2023, Sputnik International
The Taiwanese company will make the final decision whether to accept and launch the construction at a board meeting on Tuesday, the report said. TSMC will run the plant within a joint venture framework with German engineering and technology company Bosch, semiconductor manufacturer Infineon and Dutch semiconductor designer and producer NXP Semiconductors, the report added.
taiwan microchips company, germany chip production, germany taiwan chips
Germany to Pay Taiwanese Chipmaker Over $5Bln to Open Plant in Dresden - Reports

15:55 GMT 07.08.2023
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) will receive 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from the German government to open a production plant in the eastern city of Dresden, a German newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources.
The Taiwanese company will make the final decision whether to accept and launch the construction at a board meeting on Tuesday, the report said.
TSMC will run the plant within a joint venture framework with German engineering and technology company Bosch, semiconductor manufacturer Infineon and Dutch semiconductor designer and producer NXP Semiconductors, the report added.
