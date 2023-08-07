https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/kai-cenat-faces-inciting-riot-charges-for-unruly-mayhem-giveaway-event-media-reports-1112429926.html
Kai Cenat Faces Inciting Riot Charges for Unruly Mayhem Giveaway Event, Media Reports
Kai Cenat Faces Inciting Riot Charges for Unruly Mayhem Giveaway Event, Media Reports
Kai Cenat was taken into custody but later released with a ticket, scheduling his court appearance for August 18 ang incident started discussion about social media influence.
Kai Cenat Faces Inciting Riot Charges for Unruly Mayhem Giveaway Event, Media Reports
Kai Cenat, 21, was taken into custody but later released with a desk appearance ticket, scheduling his court appearance for August 18. The incident has sparked discussions on the immense influence that social media stars wield over their followers, particularly young and impressionable individuals.
Social media sensation Kai Cenat, a popular influencer with millions of followers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, is now in hot water after an event he organized in New York City's Union Square went deeply wrong
. Promising to give away electronics, Cenat attracted thousands of eager followers, many of whom were teenagers.
The gathering quickly spiraled out of control, with violent scenes unfolding as people jumped on vehicles, threw bottles, and engaged in physical altercations. In the end, 65 individuals, including 30 juveniles, were arrested, and several people were injured, some with bloodied faces, requiring ambulance assistance.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams emphasized the importance of not letting social media shape and influence the younger generation during a press briefing on a separate matter. He praised the police for managing the volatile situation without any loss of life or extensive property damage.
"I don’t think people realize the level of discipline that we showed to take a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life or any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves," Adams said.
Cenat's management company, AMP, issued an apology, stating that the event was meant to show appreciation to fans. They also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with their growing audience but condemned the disorderly conduct that ensued.
"We’ve hosted fan meet ups and video shoots in the past, but we’ve never experienced anything at the scale of what took place yesterday... We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected innocent people and businesses, and do not condone behavior," reads AMP's statement.
The company is fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
During the event, Cenat livestreamed on Twitch, displaying gift cards intended for the giveaways. Despite expressing concern for the crowd's safety, chaos broke out, and Cenat had to be removed from the scene by police for his protection.
Witnesses described the scene as resembling a movie, with a surging crowd running through the streets, scaling structures, and causing traffic disruptions. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the NYPD expressed shock at the level of dangerousness the event reached, with several officers getting injured during the chaos.
"Listen, we’re not against young people having a good time. We’re not against young people gathering. But it can’t be to this level where it’s dangerous. A lot of people got hurt today," Maddrey said.
The incident has raised questions about the responsibility of influencers in organizing large-scale events and the need for careful consideration of the potential consequences of such gatherings. As the court date approaches, the aftermath of this tumultuous event might have implications for both the influencer community and those who follow them closely.