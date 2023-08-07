https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/musks-cage-match-with-zuckerberg-in-jeopardy-as-neck--back-woes-emerge-1112449120.html

Musk's Cage Match With Zuckerberg in Jeopardy as Neck & Back Woes Emerge

Despite the excitement surrounding the showdown, the exact date of the clash remains uncertain.

Tech magnate Elon Musk's much-anticipated cage match against rival Mark Zuckerberg is facing a potential setback, as the billionaire revealed concerns about his neck and upper back health. Musk, who recently flaunted his weightlifting prowess in a livestream, now faces the possibility of surgery before stepping into the ring with Zuckerberg.Despite the excitement surrounding the showdown, the exact date of the clash remains uncertain.Musk's injuries came to light after his announcement that the fight would be livestreamed on his platform, X, with the proceeds directed towards charity for veterans. Musk had been diligently training for the bout, even engaging in a training session with renowned UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre. His recent livestream, in which he demonstrated his weightlifting prowess, was seen as a test of X's live video feature.This is not the first time Musk's medical issues have surfaced. In a past encounter, Musk participated in a sumo match that prompted injuries to his neck and back.While Zuckerberg had suggested a date for the face-off, the delay comes as no surprise to him. Zuckerberg remarked: "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

