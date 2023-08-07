International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/musks-cage-match-with-zuckerberg-in-jeopardy-as-neck--back-woes-emerge-1112449120.html
Musk's Cage Match With Zuckerberg in Jeopardy as Neck & Back Woes Emerge
Musk's Cage Match With Zuckerberg in Jeopardy as Neck & Back Woes Emerge
Despite the excitement surrounding the showdown, the exact date of the clash remains uncertain.
2023-08-07T22:38+0000
2023-08-07T22:37+0000
beyond politics
us
elon musk
mark zuckerberg
viral
celebrity scandal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846050_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_013bd1334d2f01efb7c4a08bdcc069c3.jpg
Tech magnate Elon Musk's much-anticipated cage match against rival Mark Zuckerberg is facing a potential setback, as the billionaire revealed concerns about his neck and upper back health. Musk, who recently flaunted his weightlifting prowess in a livestream, now faces the possibility of surgery before stepping into the ring with Zuckerberg.Despite the excitement surrounding the showdown, the exact date of the clash remains uncertain.Musk's injuries came to light after his announcement that the fight would be livestreamed on his platform, X, with the proceeds directed towards charity for veterans. Musk had been diligently training for the bout, even engaging in a training session with renowned UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre. His recent livestream, in which he demonstrated his weightlifting prowess, was seen as a test of X's live video feature.This is not the first time Musk's medical issues have surfaced. In a past encounter, Musk participated in a sumo match that prompted injuries to his neck and back.While Zuckerberg had suggested a date for the face-off, the delay comes as no surprise to him. Zuckerberg remarked: "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/musk-x-will-become-most-valuable-brand-on-earth-1112146760.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846050_146:0:2761:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_505c92c6d8ac4653fa85bfda063da0dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
musk's cage fight with zuckerberg, musk trainings ,how does musk prepare for fight, is musk in a good shape, does musk need surgery, musk medical condition, how healthy is musk
musk's cage fight with zuckerberg, musk trainings ,how does musk prepare for fight, is musk in a good shape, does musk need surgery, musk medical condition, how healthy is musk

Musk's Cage Match With Zuckerberg in Jeopardy as Neck & Back Woes Emerge

22:38 GMT 07.08.2023
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeCEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Testifying for a second day, Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would.
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Testifying for a second day, Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
As Musk's cage match fate hangs in the balance, representatives from X have yet to comment on the situation, with fans and spectators presumably eagerly watching for updates on Musk's health and the future of the high-profile showdown.
Tech magnate Elon Musk's much-anticipated cage match against rival Mark Zuckerberg is facing a potential setback, as the billionaire revealed concerns about his neck and upper back health.
Musk, who recently flaunted his weightlifting prowess in a livestream, now faces the possibility of surgery before stepping into the ring with Zuckerberg.
Despite the excitement surrounding the showdown, the exact date of the clash remains uncertain.

"Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," Musk wrote on the platform formerly as Twitter.

Musk's injuries came to light after his announcement that the fight would be livestreamed on his platform, X, with the proceeds directed towards charity for veterans. Musk had been diligently training for the bout, even engaging in a training session with renowned UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre. His recent livestream, in which he demonstrated his weightlifting prowess, was seen as a test of X's live video feature.
A view of a lap top and monitors showing the Twitter signing in page displaying the new logo, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Musk: 'X Will Become Most Valuable Brand on Earth'
26 July, 02:49 GMT
This is not the first time Musk's medical issues have surfaced. In a past encounter, Musk participated in a sumo match that prompted injuries to his neck and back.

"Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion," Musk said at the time.

While Zuckerberg had suggested a date for the face-off, the delay comes as no surprise to him. Zuckerberg remarked: "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала