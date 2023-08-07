Musk's Cage Match With Zuckerberg in Jeopardy as Neck & Back Woes Emerge
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeCEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Testifying for a second day, Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would.
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
As Musk's cage match fate hangs in the balance, representatives from X have yet to comment on the situation, with fans and spectators presumably eagerly watching for updates on Musk's health and the future of the high-profile showdown.
Tech magnate Elon Musk's much-anticipated cage match against rival Mark Zuckerberg is facing a potential setback, as the billionaire revealed concerns about his neck and upper back health.
Musk, who recently flaunted his weightlifting prowess in a livestream, now faces the possibility of surgery before stepping into the ring with Zuckerberg.
Despite the excitement surrounding the showdown, the exact date of the clash remains uncertain.
"Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," Musk wrote on the platform formerly as Twitter.
Musk's injuries came to light after his announcement that the fight would be livestreamed on his platform, X, with the proceeds directed towards charity for veterans. Musk had been diligently training for the bout, even engaging in a training session with renowned UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre. His recent livestream, in which he demonstrated his weightlifting prowess, was seen as a test of X's live video feature.
This is not the first time Musk's medical issues have surfaced. In a past encounter, Musk participated in a sumo match that prompted injuries to his neck and back.
"Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion," Musk said at the time.
While Zuckerberg had suggested a date for the face-off, the delay comes as no surprise to him. Zuckerberg remarked: "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."