Putin Praises Russia's Drone Power, Urges Rostec to Ramp Up Production
Russian drones Lancet and Kub have shown effective results and their production needs to be increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov.
"Both the Cube and the Lancet [drones] have shown very effective results: first and foremost, [it delivers] a powerful impact, so any equipment, including foreign-made models, not only goes up into flames, but it also detonates their accompanying munitions. The manufacturers promised me that they would beef up production. They are keeping this promise, but we need to ramp it up even further," Putin emphasized.In turn, Chemezov noted that Russia had doubled the production of fighter jets in 2022.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia's Lancet and Cube drones have demonstrated exceptional results and more of them need to be manufactured, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with Sergey Chemezov, who heads Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec.
"Both the Cube and the Lancet
[drones] have shown very effective results: first and foremost, [it delivers] a powerful impact, so any equipment, including foreign-made models, not only goes up into flames, but it also detonates their accompanying munitions. The manufacturers promised me that they would beef up production. They are keeping this promise, but we need to ramp it up even further," Putin emphasized.
In turn, Chemezov noted that Russia had doubled the production of fighter jets in 2022.
"As for the aircraft industry, besides military and combat aircraft, the production of which we doubled last year, we focus a lot of attention on civil aviation," Chemezov noted, at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.