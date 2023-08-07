https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/ukrainian-pow-we-learned-about-kievs-counteroffensive-from-tiktok-1112436567.html

Ukrainian POW: We Learned About Kiev’s Counteroffensive From TikTok

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that since the beginning of Kiev’s counteroffensive in early June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already lost more than 43,000 servicemen.

Ukrainian soldiers learned the truth about Kiev’s counteroffensive from the social network TikTok, Yaroslav Mironyuk, one of the captured servicemen, told Sputnik.“Our commanders told us nothing. Some of my comrades-in-arms claimed the counteroffensive has already begun, while others said the opposite,” Mironyuk noted.According to Mironyuk, his unit was supposed to be replaced in the Staromayorsky area on the Southern Donetsk front three days after they were deployed there, but the rotation had never happened.The remarks came a few days after Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that since the start of Kiev’s counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) had lost more than 43,000 soldiers and over 4,900 units of various weaponry, including 26 aircraft, nine helicopters, and 747 field artillery guns and mortars.This followed Western media citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials as saying that the UAF had lost approximately one-fifth of their Western military equipment over the last two months, including huge numbers of armored vehicles, as well as expending much of the munitions stocks it has been given.Earlier, both Ukrainian and Western officials admitted that Kiev’s counteroffensive, which was launched by the UAF on June 4, is going “slower than desired,” and is “behind schedule.”

