Ukraine's Attrition Rate Suggests Counteroffensive is Over

The Ukrainian military has sustained enormous losses since the beginning of its botched counteroffensive, raising questions about its ability to continue advancing, security expert Michael Maloof told Sputnik.

As of August 4, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 soldiers and over 4,900 units of various weaponry, including 26 aircraft, nine helicopters, 1,831 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, including 25 German-made Leopard tanks, seven French-made AMX wheeled tanks and 21 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), since the beginning of Kiev's counteroffensive, per Russia's Ministry of Defense. In addition, it has lost 747 field artillery guns and mortars, including 76 American M777 artillery systems, as well as 84 self-propelled artillery mounts from Poland, the US, France and Germany.This data is "pretty serious because it really shows a high attrition rate, that the Ukrainians are just chewing through their equipment and given the tactics that they're employing, you can well understand why a lot of that equipment has become sitting ducks," Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik. Ukraine's heavy losses have been blamed on insufficient US tactics and compressed NATO training which turned out to be useless in dealing with Russia's fortifications, artillery, air power and infantry on the battlefield.The US mainstream press has recently reported that Ukraine is shifting back to its old tactics given that NATO-trained Ukrainian troops armed with Western weapons had failed to make any progress on the ground.The media noted that Team Biden had hoped that the nine Western-trained brigades (some 36,000 troops), would show "that the American way of warfare was superior to the Russian approach." Their hopes have been dashed.What's the Main Weak Spot of US Tactics?The much-touted US tactics are heavily dependent on air superiority, something that Ukrainians don't have, per the expert. In other words, without air superiority, the trick don't work.For its part, Russia has fortified its positions and laid mines to hinder the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Somehow Russia's minefields caught the Ukrainians and NATO war planners by surprise. Commenting on this in one of his podcasts, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson wondered if NATO generals were asleep for the last six-seven months. Per him, the transatlantic alliance had enough resources to gather such intelligence ahead of the counteroffensive.As per the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military is continuing to make some attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman direction. Virtually all attacks have been repelled by the Russians. As a result, Ukraine has lost 130 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 70 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours alone.Could Ukraine Recover Losses?It's unclear how the Ukrainians would replenish their stockpiles and human resources, as per Maloof.The attrition rate of the equipment is incredible too, he continued, adding that Ukraine does not produce the military equipment in the required amounts and totally relies on Western assistance.However, this assistance is drying out, as NATO countries are seeing their equipment getting chewed up, per the expert. If Ukraine is not getting outside help, it is going to consider a ceasefire, he suggested.Anyway, there is no chance of turning the Ukrainian counteroffensive around, according to Maloof. He believes that the Ukrainian advance "is over."

