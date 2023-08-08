https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/almost-80-of-nigerians-support-military-takeover-leaders---poll-1112461322.html
Almost 80% of Nigeriens Support Military Takeover Leaders - Poll
Almost 80% of Nigeriens Support Military Takeover Leaders - Poll
Eight in ten in Niger support the military who came to power in late July through a military takeover, a survey conducted by the Premise Data polling firm for media showed on Tuesday.
The poll found that 78% of respondents support the actions of military takeover leaders and 73% think that military takeover leaders should stay in power "for an extended period" or "until new elections are held." Also, 54% said they did not support interventions by regional or international organizations. Of those who do support a foreign intervention, 50% would like it to be by Russia. At the same time, the newspaper noted that these numbers were not representative of the opinion across the entire country since the poll was conducted in a quick manner and with a small sample, consisting mostly of relatively well-educated men, with 62% of them residing in the country's capital, Niamey. On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim president. On Monday, the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland appointed economist and finance minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister. On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the military takeover, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's military takeover leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. France and several other countries, predominantly European, evacuated their nationals in the week that followed.
Almost 80% of Nigeriens Support Military Takeover Leaders - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight in ten in Niger support the military who came to power in late July through a military takeover, a survey conducted by the Premise Data polling firm for media showed on Tuesday.
The poll found that 78% of respondents support the actions of military takeover leaders and 73% think that military takeover leaders should stay in power "for an extended period" or "until new elections are held."
Also, 54% said they did not support interventions by regional or international organizations. Of those who do support a foreign intervention, 50% would like it to be by Russia.
At the same time, the newspaper noted that these numbers were not representative of the opinion across the entire country
since the poll was conducted in a quick manner and with a small sample, consisting mostly of relatively well-educated men, with 62% of them residing in the country's capital, Niamey.
On July 26, Niger’s presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard’s commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim president. On Monday, the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland appointed economist and finance minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister.
On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the military takeover, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger’s military takeover leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. France and several other countries, predominantly European, evacuated their nationals in the week that followed.