https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/ankara-eyes-sabotage-as-cause-of-derince-port-blast-but-it-seems-unlikely---grain-board-1112453863.html

Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board

Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board

The Turkish authorities consider a sabotage version as the cause of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, but it seems unlikely, Turkish Grain Board head Ahmet Guldal said on Tuesday.

2023-08-08T06:06+0000

2023-08-08T06:06+0000

2023-08-08T06:06+0000

world

turkiye

ankara

explosion

sabotage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105828/16/1058281626_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd9271fbf80e6c099c5f601b51d5dd9.jpg

"This is a port area, and no one who has not passed security checks can enter there. Whether it is a government employee, an employee or a business owner, they cannot enter. All possibilities, of course, will be evaluated, but this possibility [sabotage] is considered as a weaker one," Guldal said, as quoted by media.A blast hit the port city in western Turkiye on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people. A source in Turkiye’s Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/at-least-10-injured-as-blast-hits-major-turkish-commercial-port-of-derince-1112440356.html

turkiye

ankara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkish major commercial port, explosion, turkish grain board head ahmet guldal