https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/ankara-eyes-sabotage-as-cause-of-derince-port-blast-but-it-seems-unlikely---grain-board-1112453863.html
Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board
Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board
The Turkish authorities consider a sabotage version as the cause of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, but it seems unlikely, Turkish Grain Board head Ahmet Guldal said on Tuesday.
2023-08-08T06:06+0000
2023-08-08T06:06+0000
2023-08-08T06:06+0000
world
turkiye
ankara
explosion
sabotage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105828/16/1058281626_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd9271fbf80e6c099c5f601b51d5dd9.jpg
"This is a port area, and no one who has not passed security checks can enter there. Whether it is a government employee, an employee or a business owner, they cannot enter. All possibilities, of course, will be evaluated, but this possibility [sabotage] is considered as a weaker one," Guldal said, as quoted by media.A blast hit the port city in western Turkiye on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people. A source in Turkiye’s Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/at-least-10-injured-as-blast-hits-major-turkish-commercial-port-of-derince-1112440356.html
turkiye
ankara
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105828/16/1058281626_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b028134e64f3863c205e69751dde9369.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkish major commercial port, explosion, turkish grain board head ahmet guldal
turkish major commercial port, explosion, turkish grain board head ahmet guldal
Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish authorities consider a sabotage version as the cause of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, but it seems unlikely, Turkish Grain Board head Ahmet Guldal said on Tuesday.
"This is a port area, and no one who has not passed security checks can enter there. Whether it is a government employee, an employee or a business owner, they cannot enter. All possibilities, of course, will be evaluated, but this possibility [sabotage] is considered as a weaker one," Guldal said, as quoted by media.
A blast hit the port city in western Turkiye
on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people. A source in Turkiye’s Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.