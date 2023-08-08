International
Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board
Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board
The Turkish authorities consider a sabotage version as the cause of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, but it seems unlikely, Turkish Grain Board head Ahmet Guldal said on Tuesday.
"This is a port area, and no one who has not passed security checks can enter there. Whether it is a government employee, an employee or a business owner, they cannot enter. All possibilities, of course, will be evaluated, but this possibility [sabotage] is considered as a weaker one," Guldal said, as quoted by media.A blast hit the port city in western Turkiye on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people. A source in Turkiye’s Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.
06:06 GMT 08.08.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish authorities consider a sabotage version as the cause of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, but it seems unlikely, Turkish Grain Board head Ahmet Guldal said on Tuesday.
"This is a port area, and no one who has not passed security checks can enter there. Whether it is a government employee, an employee or a business owner, they cannot enter. All possibilities, of course, will be evaluated, but this possibility [sabotage] is considered as a weaker one," Guldal said, as quoted by media.
A blast hit the port city in western Turkiye on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people. A source in Turkiye's Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.
