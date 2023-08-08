https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/desantis-of-course-trump-lost-2020-us-presidential-election-1112450486.html

DeSantis: ‘Of Course’ Trump Lost 2020 US Presidential Election

DeSantis: ‘Of Course’ Trump Lost 2020 US Presidential Election

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said during an exclusive interview with NBC News that rival candidate Donald Trump undeniably lost the 2020 election.

2023-08-08T01:13+0000

2023-08-08T01:13+0000

2023-08-08T01:13+0000

americas

us

donald trump

ron desantis

joe biden

nbc news

republican

florida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083202673_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_87bd2009863b9bcaeab00c14b516e3e6.jpg

“Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on January 20 every four years is the winner,” DeSantis said. “Of course [Trump] lost… Joe Biden’s the president.” However, DeSantis also criticized the media for acting as though 2020 was a “perfect election.” Republicans will lose the presidential election if voters view it as a referendum on Trump’s scandals, DeSantis said. Trump is currently facing criminal charges linked to his alleged role to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as for his alleged handling of classified documents. Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates, holding an average of 53.3% support as of August 3, according to a FiveThirtyEight primary poll tracker. DeSantis sits in second place among candidates at 14.3% support.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/desantis-biggest-donor-pulls-back-on-funding-due-to-extremism---report-1112412999.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

florida governor and 2024 gop candidate ron desantis, 2024 presidental election, former us president donald trump