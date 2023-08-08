International
DeSantis: 'Of Course' Trump Lost 2020 US Presidential Election
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said during an exclusive interview with NBC News that rival candidate Donald Trump undeniably lost the 2020 election.
“Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on January 20 every four years is the winner,” DeSantis said. “Of course [Trump] lost… Joe Biden’s the president.” However, DeSantis also criticized the media for acting as though 2020 was a “perfect election.” Republicans will lose the presidential election if voters view it as a referendum on Trump’s scandals, DeSantis said. Trump is currently facing criminal charges linked to his alleged role to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as for his alleged handling of classified documents. Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates, holding an average of 53.3% support as of August 3, according to a FiveThirtyEight primary poll tracker. DeSantis sits in second place among candidates at 14.3% support.
DeSantis: 'Of Course' Trump Lost 2020 US Presidential Election

01:13 GMT 08.08.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said during an exclusive interview with NBC News that rival candidate Donald Trump undeniably lost the 2020 election.
“Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on January 20 every four years is the winner,” DeSantis said. “Of course [Trump] lost… Joe Biden’s the president.”
However, DeSantis also criticized the media for acting as though 2020 was a “perfect election.”
Republicans will lose the presidential election if voters view it as a referendum on Trump’s scandals, DeSantis said. Trump is currently facing criminal charges linked to his alleged role to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as for his alleged handling of classified documents.
Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates, holding an average of 53.3% support as of August 3, according to a FiveThirtyEight primary poll tracker. DeSantis sits in second place among candidates at 14.3% support.
