International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/icrc-says-expects-shortfall-in-financing-from-intl-donors-over-next-2-years-1112455051.html
ICRC Says Expects Shortfall in Financing From Int'l Donors Over Next 2 Years
ICRC Says Expects Shortfall in Financing From Int'l Donors Over Next 2 Years
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expects a decrease in humanitarian funding from its international donors over the next two years, which may hamper the organization's operations dealing with "neglected crises," Mutsa Mugangavari, the deputy head of the ICRC regional delegation in Southern Africa, told Sputnik.
2023-08-08T07:36+0000
2023-08-08T07:37+0000
world
international committee of the red cross (icrc)
red cross
egypt
sudan
southern africa
donors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105047/26/1050472605_0:377:3500:2346_1920x0_80_0_0_82c9e30c0ad7cc6240bdedb1855f228c.jpg
"It is too early to say how our funding situation will evolve in the coming months. However, we do expect humanitarian funding to decline over the next two years. It is also proving to be more challenging to raise unearmarked funds, which makes it harder to fund neglected crises. We will need to adjust to these realities and will further review our activities and priorities in the coming months at both field and headquarters," Mugangavari said. At the same time, she expressed hope that the ICRC would still be able to mobilize more funds for its critical humanitarian operations in 2023 with the support of donors. Many Sudanese have been fleeing their homeland to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad and South Sudan, which face their own challenges. The ICRC fears that the crisis is taking regional proportions, forcing the organization to deal with the increased pressure on the healthcare systems of the affected African nations, Mugangavari stated. The ICRC is an international humanitarian organization established in 1863 and based in Geneva, Switzerland. The organization aims to help people affected by conflicts and armed violence across the globe. The ICRC is funded by voluntary contributions, with the majority coming from governments, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, supranational organizations, as well as public and private sources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230109/icrc-looking-at-facial-recognition-systems-for-identifying-missing-persons---spokesperson-1106151828.html
egypt
sudan
southern africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105047/26/1050472605_0:49:3500:2674_1920x0_80_0_0_22bd062e48637085f23a97b094a75030.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international committee of the red cross, int'l donors, financing
international committee of the red cross, int'l donors, financing

ICRC Says Expects Shortfall in Financing From Int'l Donors Over Next 2 Years

07:36 GMT 08.08.2023 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 08.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SHAH MARAI Afghan pedestrain walks past a vehicle at the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Kabul. (File)
Afghan pedestrain walks past a vehicle at the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Kabul. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / SHAH MARAI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expects a decrease in humanitarian funding from its international donors over the next two years, which may hamper the organization's operations dealing with "neglected crises," Mutsa Mugangavari, the deputy head of the ICRC regional delegation in Southern Africa, told Sputnik.
"It is too early to say how our funding situation will evolve in the coming months. However, we do expect humanitarian funding to decline over the next two years. It is also proving to be more challenging to raise unearmarked funds, which makes it harder to fund neglected crises. We will need to adjust to these realities and will further review our activities and priorities in the coming months at both field and headquarters," Mugangavari said.
At the same time, she expressed hope that the ICRC would still be able to mobilize more funds for its critical humanitarian operations in 2023 with the support of donors.
"Our priority is always to have the most effective, positive impact we can for communities living through armed conflict and violence," Mugangavari said, adding that the crisis faced by Sudan in 2023 had created massive humanitarian needs.
Many Sudanese have been fleeing their homeland to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad and South Sudan, which face their own challenges. The ICRC fears that the crisis is taking regional proportions, forcing the organization to deal with the increased pressure on the healthcare systems of the affected African nations, Mugangavari stated.
The automobile of the International Committee of the Red Cross during the evacuation of civilians from residential buildings adjacent to Azovstal - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
World
ICRC Looking at Facial Recognition Systems for Identifying Missing Persons - Spokesperson
9 January, 07:58 GMT
"At the same time, of course, we must not forget other protracted armed conflicts, such as in the Sahel, that continue creating severe humanitarian consequences. In Somalia, for example, we have seen an increase in violence compounded by the aftermath of the prolonged drought," she said in her interview with Sputnik.
The ICRC is an international humanitarian organization established in 1863 and based in Geneva, Switzerland. The organization aims to help people affected by conflicts and armed violence across the globe. The ICRC is funded by voluntary contributions, with the majority coming from governments, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, supranational organizations, as well as public and private sources.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала