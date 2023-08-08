https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/icrc-says-expects-shortfall-in-financing-from-intl-donors-over-next-2-years-1112455051.html

ICRC Says Expects Shortfall in Financing From Int'l Donors Over Next 2 Years

ICRC Says Expects Shortfall in Financing From Int'l Donors Over Next 2 Years

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expects a decrease in humanitarian funding from its international donors over the next two years, which may hamper the organization's operations dealing with "neglected crises," Mutsa Mugangavari, the deputy head of the ICRC regional delegation in Southern Africa, told Sputnik.

2023-08-08T07:36+0000

2023-08-08T07:36+0000

2023-08-08T07:37+0000

world

international committee of the red cross (icrc)

red cross

egypt

sudan

southern africa

donors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105047/26/1050472605_0:377:3500:2346_1920x0_80_0_0_82c9e30c0ad7cc6240bdedb1855f228c.jpg

"It is too early to say how our funding situation will evolve in the coming months. However, we do expect humanitarian funding to decline over the next two years. It is also proving to be more challenging to raise unearmarked funds, which makes it harder to fund neglected crises. We will need to adjust to these realities and will further review our activities and priorities in the coming months at both field and headquarters," Mugangavari said. At the same time, she expressed hope that the ICRC would still be able to mobilize more funds for its critical humanitarian operations in 2023 with the support of donors. Many Sudanese have been fleeing their homeland to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad and South Sudan, which face their own challenges. The ICRC fears that the crisis is taking regional proportions, forcing the organization to deal with the increased pressure on the healthcare systems of the affected African nations, Mugangavari stated. The ICRC is an international humanitarian organization established in 1863 and based in Geneva, Switzerland. The organization aims to help people affected by conflicts and armed violence across the globe. The ICRC is funded by voluntary contributions, with the majority coming from governments, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, supranational organizations, as well as public and private sources.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230109/icrc-looking-at-facial-recognition-systems-for-identifying-missing-persons---spokesperson-1106151828.html

egypt

sudan

southern africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international committee of the red cross, int'l donors, financing