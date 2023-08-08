https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/japan-australia-defense-cooperation-treaty-to-take-effect-on-august-13-1112456629.html

Japan-Australia Defense Cooperation Treaty to Take Effect on August 13

A defense and security pact between Japan and Australia dubbed the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) is set to go into effect on August 13 after the sides exchanged diplomatic notes on Tuesday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Canberra and Tokyo signed the RAA in January 2022, hailed by then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as "a landmark treaty which opens a new chapter for advanced defense and security cooperation." The deal will allow the Australian and Japanese militaries to hold joint drills and maneuvers, including air-to-air refueling drills, as well as station troops in each other's territories, among other matters. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the treaty will allow for streamlined cooperation between the Australian and Japanese forces and improve interoperability by establishing a framework for the conduct of such cooperation.

